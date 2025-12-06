Emily Ratajkowski nails Y2K style in low-slung yoga pants

It’s been a busy week for Emily Ratajkowski, hence why a touch of mooch-friendly downtime was needed. Following her appearance at the Fashion Awards 2025, where she hit the red carpet in a black, draped mini dress by Stella McCartney, the model jetted back home to New York - taking her place on Matthieu Blazy’s front row to witness his Chanel Métiers d’Art Show 2026 come to life on the subway.

No matter, the 34-year-old still managed to carve out time for her family and friends. On Friday, Emily’s close pal and fellow muse Adwoa Aboah took to social media to share a glimpse inside her life as both a model and mother.

The British beauty shared images alongside the My Body author spanning selfies on the Chanel FROW to sweet behind-the-scenes shots of Emily with her toddler Sylvester.

© @adwoaaboah The model sported all-black while enjoying some downtime with her son

One snap captured the Victoria’s Secret star embracing her blonde-haired son, with Emily sporting a simple black crop top featuring a raised neckline and long-sleeves which she paired with some low-slung yoga pants in a matching monochrome hue.

© WireImage Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski at the Chanel Métiers d’Art Show 2026

Featuring a figure-caressing fit and a softly-flared leg, the slouchy yet slinky bottoms made for a subtle node to Y2K style. Emily completed her low-key look by wearing her brunette tresses down loose in a straightened manner, opting for her signature smokey eye beauty blend with a flawless, olive complexion. A green, tinsel concoction sat atop her head - making for a festive addition to her all-black aesthetic.

The models’ inner circle were quick to flock to Adwoah’s comments, sharing their adoration for the duo’s close friendship. Former Vogue editor Edward Enninful, actress Michaela Coel, former H! Fashion cover star Jazzy De Lisser, Derek Blasberg and Emilia Wickstead to name a modest few.