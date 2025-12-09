Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet twin in orange leather for PDA date night

Putting the rumours to rest in the chicest way possible, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirmed their relationship is stronger than ever, stepping out on Monday night in matching outfits.

Far from your regular matching moment, the star-studded duo stepped out onto the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of Timothee’s new movie, Marty Supreme, in custom Chrome Hearts.

© Deadline via Getty Images The vibrant colourway was attention-seeking in all the right ways

Packing on the PDA, Kylie and Timothee turned heads as they posed for a selection of red carpet snaps. Kylie leaned into her love for cutouts, her orange leather dress fitting her physique like a glove. Featuring a triangle plunge bra style bodice, fixed with the Los Angeles-based brand’s iconic silver metal cross emblem on the front, a thigh-high slit, ribcage cut-outs and a swooping, scoop low back, the one-of-a-kind gown oozed high-fashion cool-girl.

© Getty Images The love-up couple couldn't keep their hands off each other

Never one to skimp on dazzling jewels, the mother of two layered a silver charm necklace with multiple cross motifs around her neck, while a matching ring and bracelet tied everything together.

Letting her look do all the talking, the Kylie Cosmetics founder kept her glam for the evening, laidback. Wearing her long brunette locks in a middle-parted straightened style, fans got flashbacks to 2016 Kylie, who was known to champion the same style almost every day.

© Getty Images Kylie's makeup was flawless for the occasion

For glam, she settled on a full face of high-coverage foundation, a touch of baby pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a lick of brown matte lipstick. Her manicure also fit the vibrant orange brief, her lengthy talons lacquered to match her outfit.

© Getty Images The couple took colour blocking to another level with their matching looks

Timothee matched his girlfriend’s energy for the night, styling a tailored leather suit in the same papaya orange shade. Adding even more vibrant-toned fuel to the outfit fire, the actor layered a collared shirt in the same shade underneath and added a pair of chunky Timberland-style suede boots. The icing on the ensemble cake was his black leather table tennis case, worn slung across his body like a side bag. The accessory was a nod to Timothee’s character in the film, Marty Mauser, a young athlete in the 1950s on a quest to pursue his dream of becoming a champion table tennis player.

Rumours of the pair calling it quits have been circulating around the internet for a few months, the couple keeping their relationship rather private and not publicly confirming or denying their status, until Monday night.

If there was ever a way to shut down rumours, stepping out in matching luxe leather on a red carpet is one way to lay them to rest.