Kylie Jenner puts a festive twist on her swimwear wardrobe in a metallic silver string bikini

‘Tis officially the festive season. High street lights are twinkly, prosecco bottles are popping, and the hunt for multiple celebratory party looks is on - It really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Every fashion lover knows that when it comes to dressing for the holidays, there are no rules on what you can and can’t wear, but opting for something shimmery in gold or silver is a failsafe option to ooze festive flair.

While most of us will have to hide our dazzling outfits under a fluffy overcoat for health and safety reasons during autumn/winter, for those living in warmer climates, like Kylie Jenner, they have the option to forgo festive dress and tight combos, and opt for something a little more skimpy.

For the youngest Jenner sister, her intro to party season style comes in the form of a metallic itsy bitsy bikini.

© @kyliejenner The itsy-bitsy bikini style oozed futuristic-chic

Posting to her Instagram account on Monday, the Khy founder proved that even skimpy swimwear can be holiday season-approved.

© @kyliejenner Kylie loves a string bikini moment

Posing next to the pool and outdoor furniture at her Calabasas home, the mother of two enjoyed the current high-twenties climate, topping up her tan in utter style.

Captioning the post: “was a pretty perfect sunday” Kylie can be seen commanding the attention of her older sister Khloé’s camera, who took the stylish snaps.

© @kyliejenner The 28-year-old added a pair of stud earrings to complete the look

Kylie perfected her at-home ensemble by wearing her long brunette locks out in a bouncy blowout style, before taking an outdoor shower under the sunset - we’re not jealous at all…

Dua's micro mini bikini twinkled under the sun

Metallic and sequin swimwear styles are back in fashion for the 2025 winter sun period in a big way. Earlier this week, It-Brit Dua Lipa took to her social media account to show off both a glistening orange and sparkly purple style.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who are jet-setting somewhere warm for the Christmas period, make sure you pack your silver swimsuit in celebration of December 25th.