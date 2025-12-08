Millie Bobby Brown puts an edgy twist on the 'naked dressing' trend in sheer catsuit

It goes without saying that the ‘naked dressing’ trend is by far the most popular aesthetic amongst the fashion set this season. From Sydney Sweeney’s sculpted diamante gown to Sienna Miller’s très chic pregnancy announcement in all white, wearing barely any clothes is seen as the epitome of style, and we can’t help but agree.

Though the dress silhouette has made a major mark as of late, Millie Bobby Brown proved that seethrough dressing goes far beyond a micro mini or plunging gown, spotted styling a slim fitting, knitted cut-out catsuit to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The stealthy, sultry jumpsuit in question took inspiration from the famed Bardot jumpsuit, which rose to fame back in the '50s and '60s, championed by the iconic Bridget Bardot. Featuring a swooping scoop neckline, full-length tights and made from a knit stretch fabric with tiny cutouts, almost mimicking a crochet pattern, Millie’s Manière De Voir look perfected sultry style. The 21-year-old donned a set of high-waisted knickers underneath, nailing the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend.

To accessorise, the mother of one added a square buckled leather belt to her waist and slipped on a set of patent black pointed-toe pumps.

As for her glam, Millie wore her newly dyed cherry cola locks out in a wavy middle party style. Makeup-wise, she opted for a natural and understated combination of flawless skin, a satin brown lip colour and a swipe of black mascara on her lashes.

If you’ve been keeping up with the It-Brit’s recent ensemble game, then you’ll know, much like the rest of the style sphere, Millie is loving a sheer moment. Whilst out and about promoting the fifth and final season on Netflix’s Stranger Things, she was spotted on the red carpet in an ultra-plunge see-through black gown from Bronx and Banco’s FW25 RTW collection.

With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, a sleek, chic catsuit might just be the answer to ringing in the new year in utter style.