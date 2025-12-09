Sabrina Carpenter channels Barbie glam in knitted mini skirt and heels

Since wrapping up her Short n' Sweet Tour, which officially ended on 23 November in Los Angeles, Sabrina Carpenter has yet to slow down. In addition to attending and speaking at the Variety Hitmakers 2025 event last week, the singer took a pew on the US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday.

Prior to her appearance on the show, the 26-year-old stepped out in New York - channelling a Barbie pink look Margot Robbie would be proud of. The star slipped into a baby pink knit, featuring slouchy batwing sleeves, a V-neckline and an oversized fit. The piece was paired with a matching mini skirt and a Y2K-inspired skinny scarf - both also crafted from coordinating bubblegum-pink material.

© GC Images Sabrina Carpenter is seen arriving at the 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' show

The Pennsylvania native accessorised with a fuchsia pink Chanel bag showcasing the brand’s iconic flap design and plush quilting, which she styled with black tights and a pair of Stuart Weitzman's Jardin heels in black.

Topped with whimsical floral detailing that lined the arch of the foot, the party-ready shoes made for a gothic yet girlish choice of after-hours footwear.

Sabrina wore her signature blonde bombshell locks down loose in a Seventies ‘do à la Farah Fawcett. A glowing, heavily blushed beauty blend made for a sweet, fresh-faced palette that highlighted her doll-like features.

© GC Images The singer accessorised with Chanel

Later that evening, the former Disney star took to the stage wearing an archival look hailing from Chantal Thomas' autumn/winter 1994 collection. Styled by Jared Ellner, who is also responsible for Emma Chamberlain’s stellar wardrobe, Sabrina’s look leaned into monochrome aesthetics, featuring long sleeves, contrasting colourways, ruched bustier detailing, a sweetheart neckline with an ethereal, handkerchief skirt.

The black-and-white look was originally worn by German supermodel Claudia Schiffer on the runway, and was teamed with a pair of Christian Louboutin Daffodile Pumps in a black patent finish with a striking red sole.