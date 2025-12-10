Victoria Beckham goes 'incognito' in statement coat and heels

Bar an inexplicable love for fashion, we’ll be the first to admit we don’t have much in common with Victoria Beckham. That being said, Holland Park townhouses, St. Tropez-moored yachts and Hermès Birkins aside, it appears we share a desire to hunker down in time for Christmas - as indicated by the designer's latest look.

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul stepped out in New York to take her place on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside actress Lily Collins. The former Spice Girl was papped entering and exiting the Manhattan venue, wrapped up warm in a dark grey wool coat featuring a longline fit, an oversized silhouette, a belted waistband and a raised funnel neck that obscured her face.

The mother-of-four completed her paparazzi-repelling look with a pair of black sunglasses, housing her evening essentials in a large, dusty blue Hermès Birkin 35 - a model that is currently sold out online.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham sported an on-trend funnel neck coat from her own collection

She wore her brunette hair down loose, topping off her Inspector Gadget-inspired attire with a pair of lengthy black flared trousers that pooled over some point-toe heels. She later shed her hefty winter layer to reveal a slinky midi dress cut from sumptuous, charcoal silk featuring a sleeveless design and an elegant bias cut.

© GC Images The belted staple was a stand-out trend on the AW25 runways

As expected, Victoria is bang on trend with her funnel neck staple. This season, high-necklined coats have taken centre stage, offering an elegant all-in-one alternative to the classic scarf.

Characterised by a chin-skimming, wrapped neckline with a utilitarian, double-breasted silhouette, funnel neck outerwear was a mainstay on the AW25 runways - initially popularised by Phoebe Philo for Celine, of course.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image The designer was joined by Lily Collins on the US talk show

Stella McCartney reimagined the silhouette as a crisp white trench, while Chloé coolly added its hallmark bohemian spin, complete with balloon sleeves and earth tones. Proenza Schouler, KNWLS and Gucci playfully stretched the style's silhouette, spanning bomber jackets, ankle-grazers, capes and everything in between.