Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just wore the ultimate work Christmas party dress - with a leg-split
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham just wore the ultimate work Christmas party dress - with a leg-split

Victoria Beckham just wore the ultimate work Christmas party dress - with a leg-split

David and Romeo Beckham joined the fashion designer at her Christmas party with Victoria Beckham Beauty in New York

Victoria Beckham arrives at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England© Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyLifestyle Editor
20 minutes ago
Share this:

If you haven't already celebrated the festive season with your colleagues, the chances are your work Christmas party is fast approaching. That's the case for the HELLO! team, and the looming date has left me scrambling through my past-season sequins and sparkles on the hunt for something suitable to wear.

But Victoria Beckham's latest outfit for her celebrations with the Victoria Beckham Beauty team in New York has stopped me in my tracks. Each of the glamorous ladies modelled a frock from the fashion designer, but the one David Beckham's wife donned is a party dress that doesn't follow the traditional festive details.

David Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Victoria Beckham at her Victoria Beckham Beauty Christmas celebrations in New York© Instagram
David and Romeo joined Victoria at her Victoria Beckham Beauty Christmas celebrations in New York

Ditching the traditional glitz that epitomises the party season, VB opted for an understated midi dress with short placket detail sleeves, a leg split and a white and navy floral print. The brand explained: "A round neckline and over-the-knee hemline keep the look polished and professional," which is precisely what many people will be looking for at a work event.

Plus, it's far more timeless than a sparkly gown, which will only be revived once a year during the Yuletide season.

Completing her look, the 51-year-old styled her hair in soft waves and slipped burgundy mules on her feet. Meanwhile, her colleagues' outfits were more traditional party attire, including a sheer sequin pencil skirt and a gathered leather dress. Even former footballer David rocked a leather midi coat for the occasion!

Victoria's autumn hair transformation

Victoria Beckham at premiere © WireImage
Victoria Beckham's hair stylist opened up about her autumn hair refresh

Victoria was one of many celebrities who opted for a subtle hair refresh as she headed into the cooler months. In an interview with HELLO!, her stylist, Josh Wood, explained how he achieved the "rich" new look.

"As autumn came, I wanted to make Victoria's hair look more luxurious and rich. She already had great natural colour and highlights. To achieve her look, I used glosses to tone her ends and enhance her own natural lights," said the hair expert, whose clientele has included pop icon David Bowie.

He added: "Chocolate is a more 'neutral' brunette hair colour; not as warm as Chestnut, or as cool as Smoky, but a beautiful, velvety chocolate brown is flattering for all skin tones."

Christmas outfits

The mother-of-four, who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with David, has often steered away from timely Christmas outfits that are difficult to recycle throughout the year. Look back at some of her former party looks…

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham posing on the stairs© Instagram

In 2024, Victoria celebrated Christmas Eve at her Holland Park home in a fitted satin gown with ruched detailing at the hips and padded shoulders.

Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria attend the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner © David M. Benett

Two years earlier, she showed off her plunging white ruffled gown known as the 'Circle Satin Crepe Midi Dress', from her eponymous label.

Victoria Beckham in a sheer black top with David Beckham© WireImage

Supporting her husband at the Christmas Haig Club House Party in 2018, Victoria was pictured in a sheer black blouse, jeans and heels.

Victoria Beckham in a red dress and sparkly heels© Dave Benett/Getty Images

For the Victoria Beckham Christmas Open House in 2017, VB opted for a festive red shirt dress, amping up the glamour with sparkly shoes.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More