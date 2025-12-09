Victoria Beckham just wore the ultimate work Christmas party dress - with a leg-split

If you haven't already celebrated the festive season with your colleagues, the chances are your work Christmas party is fast approaching. That's the case for the HELLO! team, and the looming date has left me scrambling through my past-season sequins and sparkles on the hunt for something suitable to wear.

But Victoria Beckham's latest outfit for her celebrations with the Victoria Beckham Beauty team in New York has stopped me in my tracks. Each of the glamorous ladies modelled a frock from the fashion designer, but the one David Beckham's wife donned is a party dress that doesn't follow the traditional festive details.

© Instagram David and Romeo joined Victoria at her Victoria Beckham Beauty Christmas celebrations in New York

Ditching the traditional glitz that epitomises the party season, VB opted for an understated midi dress with short placket detail sleeves, a leg split and a white and navy floral print. The brand explained: "A round neckline and over-the-knee hemline keep the look polished and professional," which is precisely what many people will be looking for at a work event.

Plus, it's far more timeless than a sparkly gown, which will only be revived once a year during the Yuletide season.

Completing her look, the 51-year-old styled her hair in soft waves and slipped burgundy mules on her feet. Meanwhile, her colleagues' outfits were more traditional party attire, including a sheer sequin pencil skirt and a gathered leather dress. Even former footballer David rocked a leather midi coat for the occasion!

Victoria's autumn hair transformation

© WireImage Victoria Beckham's hair stylist opened up about her autumn hair refresh

Victoria was one of many celebrities who opted for a subtle hair refresh as she headed into the cooler months. In an interview with HELLO!, her stylist, Josh Wood, explained how he achieved the "rich" new look.

"As autumn came, I wanted to make Victoria's hair look more luxurious and rich. She already had great natural colour and highlights. To achieve her look, I used glosses to tone her ends and enhance her own natural lights," said the hair expert, whose clientele has included pop icon David Bowie.

He added: "Chocolate is a more 'neutral' brunette hair colour; not as warm as Chestnut, or as cool as Smoky, but a beautiful, velvety chocolate brown is flattering for all skin tones."

Christmas outfits

The mother-of-four, who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with David, has often steered away from timely Christmas outfits that are difficult to recycle throughout the year. Look back at some of her former party looks…

© Instagram In 2024, Victoria celebrated Christmas Eve at her Holland Park home in a fitted satin gown with ruched detailing at the hips and padded shoulders.

© David M. Benett Two years earlier, she showed off her plunging white ruffled gown known as the 'Circle Satin Crepe Midi Dress', from her eponymous label.

© WireImage Supporting her husband at the Christmas Haig Club House Party in 2018, Victoria was pictured in a sheer black blouse, jeans and heels.