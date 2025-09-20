Funnel-neck jackets are the key piece for your autumn wardrobe – shop our favourites

If the rhythmic patter of rain on the pavement is any clue, summer is officially in retreat. As the season shifts, so too must our wardrobes – and what better place to start than with an essential autumn jacket? One silhouette, in particular, has been peppering the fashion frontlines as the temperature dips, ushered in by none other than the much-whispered "Philo effect."

When the designer stepped away from Celine after an influential decade at the helm, she infused her eponymous label with the unmistakable Philoian codes that have defined her aesthetic – clean lines, quiet confidence, and an effortless femininity. Since its debut in October 2023, the brand’s signature silhouettes have subtly seeped into the collections of other labels. But one piece, in particular, feels lifted straight from Phoebe’s playbook. Cue the funnel-neck jacket.

© Getty Images Funnel-neck silhouettes often come in leather styles

The funnel-neck jacket has made a strong showing on recent runways, with Stella McCartney reimagining the silhouette as a crisp white trench, complete with coordinated accessories. Chloé and Proenza Schouler also embraced the style in their own signatures, while KNWLS took a bolder approach with a longline leather version in a striking green hue. At Gucci’s spring/summer 2025 show, the high neckline was paired with a bomber silhouette and a playful mini skirt.

© Getty Images Stella McCartney autumn/winter

Characterised by a slightly cropped hem that hits just above the waist and a sculptural, cocooning collar, the funnel-neck jacket is a streamlined staple for the season. Not only does it promise warmth, but it also lends itself to that tucked-in hair look – the kind of messy French insouciance that feels perfectly undone. Often finished with high-neck buttons or the occasional 90s-inspired zip, modern iterations span everything from supple leather bombers to tailored wool-blend styles.

Best funnel-neck jackets for for AW25:

© Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket In Plunged Lambskin Saint Laurent This Saint Laurent leather piece showcases a bomber silhouette with a sharp stand collar, relaxed drop shoulders, and a shirred waistband. Elevate it for an evening dinner by pairing it with a silk slip dress, or go for a laid-back daytime look with a classic white tee.

£4,720.00 AT SAINT LAURENT

© Toteme Summer Parachute Jacket Black Toteme While we haven’t quite descended into the depths of winter just yet, this lightweight, water-repellent jacket is ideal for the in-between season. Crafted from a durable cotton blend, it features generous batwing sleeves, slanted patch pockets, tonal snap buttons, and a structured high neckline.

£510.00 AT TOTEME

© All Saints Felda Leather Bomber Jacket All Saints Revived from the Noughties, this leather bomber jacket boasts a sleek zip closure, a trendy funnel neck, long raglan sleeves, and ribbed cuffs and hem. Pair it with classic jeans for the perfect model-off-duty vibe.

£479.00 AT ALL SAINTS

© Arakii Halo Biker Jacket Arakii The Halo Biker Jacket is designed with a bold, voluminous silhouette that tapers into a structured, fitted hem. Draped epaulettes flow seamlessly down the sleeves, adding a touch of drama, while functional side pockets bring practicality. A buttoned collar closure adds a versatile finishing touch, allowing for multiple styling options.

£560.00 AT ARAKII

© Acne Studios Wool Zip Jacket Acne Studios If you're after the perfect in-between jacket – light enough for autumn yet still warm – this double-splittable design is a standout. Crafted from a brushed cashmere-wool blend, it features a high neckline, two-way zip closure, front pockets, and refined tab details at the cuffs for a polished finish.

£1,050.00 AT ACNE STUDIOS

© Arket Wool-Alpaca Blend Jacket Arket This Arket jacket is your ideal companion for transitioning into winter. Crafted from a warm wool-alpaca blend, it features a single-breasted, fully lined design with a clean stand collar, classic raglan sleeves, welt pockets, and adjustable sleeve tabs.

£189.00 AT ARKET

© Massimo Dutti Short High Neck Wool Blend Coat Massimo Dutti This piece is the perfect staple for your office wardrobe. Designed with a flattering waist-cinching hem, it features a smart buttoned high collar, a sleek button-front closure, and two functional side pockets for a polished, professional finish. £189.00 AT MASSIMO DUTI

© Dries Van Noten Cotton Jersey Jacket Dries Van Noten Inspired by classic bomber silhouettes, this Dries Van Noten design is crafted entirely from soft cotton jersey. It features a clean high neckline and a voluminous gathered waist, blending casual comfort with elevated structure. £560.00 AT MYTHERESA

© Aeron Leather-Trim Coral Trench Jacket Aeron Combining two of the season’s standout outerwear trends – funnel necks and cropped trench coats – this piece features a boxy silhouette with a lightweight feel. For a refined touch of classic tailoring, it’s finished with a sleek leather panel inset. £625.00 AT HARRODS

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.

Style: Ranging from cutting-edge Saint Laurent designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.