10 Trends that defined 2025: Polka dots, naked dresses & more

Looking back, the past year has turned the fashion industry into a stylish game of musical chairs. Creative directors jumped ship left, right and centre - with esteemed industry names like Jonathan Anderson, Demna Gvasalia and Louise Trotter bouncing around like Bottega fringing.

Naturally, luxury fashion’s uprooting directly affected the trend cycle. As ever, runway visionaries dictated the direction, their imaginative statements shaping what filters down to the wider consumer market. The result? A kaleidoscopic mish-mash of past and present, with spring/summer 2026 witnessing a grand total of sixteen creative designer debuts that nodded to the future of the top-tier houses.

While wisps of SS26 have already taken hold, think bold Eighties silhouettes, painterly prints, whimsical romance and modern officewear, the two pre-dating seasons really shaped the year’s aesthetic moodboard.

Spring/summer 2025 brought about a renewed interest in the underwear-as-outerwear movement, with Chloé leading the charge via vintage-inspired negligées, soft pastels, ghostly frostings of lace, and billowing Seventies silhouettes that left the style set in a sartorial chokehold. Under Anthony Vaccarello’s creative vision, Saint Laurent brought office-siren to the fashion frontlines, with Bella Hadid returning to the runway in a deliciously slouchy, black tailored set that served up Mad Men à la mode.

Polka dots successfully trickled down from the high fashion sphere, morphing from Moschino to Mango throughout the summer of 2025. The preppy print took flight that September, with thanks to Fendi, Compte and Sandy Liang.

These concepts seamlessly translated to autumn/winter 2025, which zeroed in on themes of Eighties nostalgia, the Victoriana, contemporary Sloan Ranger style à la Princess Diana with fur-clad Mob Wife motifs.

Unmissable sherbet hues from chartreuse to baby pink dominated the catwalk courtesy of brands including Gucci, Fendi, Emilia Wickstead and Dries Van Noten, while subcultural shifts towards frivolous gothic aesthetics were front and centre at Simone Rocha, Nina Ricci, Chanel, Coperni and Ermanno Scervino.

Elevated by blurry-eyed, morning-after beauty blends, vintage silhouettes from silky, lace-trimmed night dresses to operatic faux fur coats were once again released unto the FROW in force (credit to Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Chloé) pointing to a deep-rooted nostalgia felt by fashion’s most celebrated visionaries. The season marked a pivotal shift in the fashionscape, hinting at a collective tiring towards squeaky clean ‘quiet luxury’ and an overwhelming desire for something a little louder.

Confused? We wouldn't blame you. The industry felt as if it were caught mid spin, making it hard to distinguish one seasonal trend for another. Hence, why we've decided to break it down. Discover the top ten trends that defined the year below.

10 Trends that defined 2025:

Nightie Supremacy Summary: Silky, slinky silhouettes, soft pastels and bedroom attire For both SS25 and AW25, fashion collectively raided their grandmothers’ wardrobes, mining frills and furbelows to conjure the unmistakable image of the louche lady. Lace slip dresses coolly hung by thread-bare straps from the bodies of models as they sauntered down the runways of Chloé, Gucci, Miu Miu and Di Petsa. Lace trimmings, feminine ruffles and floral detailing culminated in a highly whimsical, romantic trend, adopted by celebrity figures such as Sabrina Carpenter, Iris Law, Lily James and Emily Ratajkowski. The trend marked a swift move away from the Instagram-approved 'clean-girl' aesthetic, opening the floor to elegantly undone morning-after aesthetics and a touch of sexed-up glamour. Boudoir-inspired motifs took centre stage, positioning nightwear-as-outerwear and morning-after aesthetics as the most sensual trend of 2025.

Naked Dressing Summary: Sheer fabrics and visible underwear On a similar, scantily-clad note - naked dressing. Following the news that Cannes Film Festival banned naked dressing for 2025, the fashion set has been busy debating the move. While some saw the act as a subtle weaponisation of the female body, others praised the decision for its innovation - sparking a move away from expected barely-there attire. Flick back through the fashion history books, and you'll find that designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Tom Ford all incorporated elements of nudity into their collections - creating a mix of shock and sensuality while pushing the boundaries of the fashion industry. Autumn/winter 2025 proved to be a turning point for the trend, with Saint Laurent, Valentino, Blumarine and Chloé abiding by the philosophy that less is more when conjuring up their latest collections. Hollywood thought so too, with stars like Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber and Lily Allen turning out headline-hitting naked dress looks.



Sherbet Tones Summary: Chartreuse and baby pink hues It’s not uncommon for a single statement colour to dominate fashion week. We’ve already witnessed the rise of ‘butter yellow,’ the predecessor of ‘Valentino Pink,’ in addition to vibrant aqua that proved to be a popular pigment for 2025. Introducing the new thematic palette of the season - sherbet hues. Chartreuse and baby pink peppered the AW25 runways, with brands including Gucci, Erdem, Prada, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, Emilia Wickstead, Diesel, Sandy Liang, Christopher John Rogers and Marni incorporating the zesty sherbet tones into their winter-ready offerings. The colour combo is set for continued success in the new year, with Dario Vitale's first (and final) SS26 collection for Versace prompting interest in joyful colourblocking. Burberry, Harris Reed, Blumarine and Prada also had the same idea, their most recent collections also championing contrasting chartreuse and baby pink tones.

Eighties Nostalgia Summary: Bold shoulders, electric colourways, bold tailoring The Eighties are back baby! The influence of the electric era was widely felt throughout the year, spanning partywear to tailoring and colour palettes. Designers begged women to be bold this year via the power shoulder, showcased by Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, Schiaparelli, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, Givenchy and Vivienne Westwood. Likewise, and take it from Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, Khaite, Margiela, Michael Kors, Marine Serre and Givenchy, power suits enjoyed a major comeback. Finally, and we have Saint Laurent to really credit for this, electric, metallic colourways from rust to teal and golden yellow whip up a sartorial storm - another theme the brand has already recycled for its S26 collection.



Polka Dots Summary: Spotted prints with a focus on skirts Polka dots gripped Gen Z consumers like no other 2025 trend. The preppy print was resurrected by Fendi, Moschino, Conner Ives, Isabel Marant Bora Aksu, Brandon Maxwell and Atluzurra for AW25, although whispers of the print’s popularity came earlier that year. On the SS25 runways, designers dotted everything from floaty chiffon gowns to structured tailoring and knitwear, reimagined in oversized scales, metallic finishes and unexpected colourways. No longer relegated to retro nostalgia, polka dots now signal a playful, expressive femininity. In the fashion world’s endless cycle, the polka dot had its moment once again.

Boho Chic Summary: 70s-style silhouettes, lace and a lot of Chloé Boho-chic proved to be among 2024’s most triumphant trends - with the ethereal fad successfully translating into 2025 dress codes. Chloé played a pivotal role in defining the boho-chic aesthetic, with Chemena Kamali’s work at the house redefining the trend with her nuanced understanding of the brand’s heritage. The creative director, who took over from Gabriela Hearst, drew from Chloé’s Seventies roots, embracing that era’s free-spirited, effortless femininity while adding modern touches to widespread acclaim. Her collections have brought back signature boho staples like flared trousers, tiered skirts, and crochet designs, infused with sun-faded fabrics and rich floral prints. Later this year, boho-chic was treated to a gothic spin, with Victoriana silhouettes, black lace and dark palettes platformed by D&G, Di Petsa, Dilara Findikoglu, Bora Aksu, Chanel, Blumarine, Dior, Nina Ricci, Valentino, Versace and McQueen.

Statement Midis Summary: Sequins, sheer and printed knee-grazing skirts In what feels like another branch of naked dressing, the statement midi became the cool-girl staple this year. Sequinned iterations proved to be especially popular for AW25 - courtesy of brands like Shushu/Tong, 16Arlington, Burberry and Loewe. The party didn't stop there, with Miu Miu, Prada and Gucci funnelling a kaleidoscopic concoction of printed, sheer and embellished midi skirts down the runway a season later. Luxury labels transported audiences from catwalk to club. Silky, lace-trimmed midis with cheeky handkerchief hemlines juxtaposed refined knit textures, feather ripples and mesh fabrics layered over visible granny pants. While too bold for the boardroom, the designers’ offerings made one thing clear: the midi reigned supreme throughout 2025.

Faux Fur Summary: Mob Wife style and XL silhouettes Mob Wife motifs ran riot this season, with fur flirtations ricocheting across the runways. Sweeping faux fur coats were a staple on the catwalk, nodding to a high-octane, vintage-inspired glamour that leaned into 1980s dress codes. D&G, Michael Kors, Chloé, Marine Serre, Khaite, Jil Sander, Gabriela Hearst, Etro, Nina Ricci, Roberto Cavalli, Miu Miu Rabanne, Schiaparelli, Ottolinger, Prada and, of course, Fendi, were a modest few to champion the divisive texture for autumn/winter 2025. From sweeping coats to on trend trapper hats, fur proved to be fashion's chosen textile ahead of party season. Often teamed with racy lacy lingerie in pastel hues (hi Gucci), the material begged women to embrace unapologetic decadence this year.

Funnel Necks Summnary: Cocoon-worthy necklines and 80s wrap silhouettes Alongside toying with bright tones and brining back Eighties glam, fashion raised the roof this year by raising the necklines - à la Phoebe Philo for Celine, of course. Characterised by a heightened, wrapped neckline with a utilitarian, double-breasted silhouette, funnel neck pieces were a mainstay on the AW25 runways. Stella McCartney reimagined the silhouette as a crisp white trench, while Chloé naturally added its hallmark bohemian spin, complete with balloon sleeves and earth tones. Proenza Schouler, KNWLS and Gucci playfully stretched the style's silhouette, spanning bomber jackets, ankle-grazers and everything in between.