Princess Kate's forgotten thigh-high split dress from 2016 is still available to buy

We constantly turn to The Princess of Wales wardrobe to get some inspiration for whatever events lie ahead. From red carpet events to Royal Ascot and off-duty countryside dressing, Prince William's wife has cemented her place as a royal style icon.

Thanks to her penchant for timeless dressing with a contemporary edge, her outfits are always perfect for any time of year, but one particular look is bang on trend for this season from head to toe.

Back in 2016 (almost 10 years ago, can you believe it!), the then-Duchess of Cambridge attended the UK premiere for A Streetcat Named Bob - a British biographical drama that debuted at Curzon Mayfair in London.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales wore a Self-Portrait dress to the A Street Cat Named Bob premiere in 2016

She oozed cool-girl glamour, schooling us in how to wear crochet on the red carpet. Kate opted for a long-sleeved white dress from British label Self-Portrait - one of the first pieces she had worn from the brand. The dress featured a high neck, floral lace bodice with a nude bandeau lining, and a pleated lace skirt with a daring thigh-high split.

Though the delightful gown is from Self-Portrait's 2016 collection, it is still available to purchase (in limited sizes) on the brand's website for just £360.

Our favourite thing about this dress is its versatility, perfect for occasions all year round. And for 2026, it nails Pantone's Colour of the Year 'Cloud Dancer'.

© David M. Benett She paired the dress with burgundy suede accessories - 2025's most on-trend colourway

"Several luxury labels have already dabbled with the gossamer-inspired colour. Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Lacoste, Stella McCartney and Simkhai incorporated warming whites into their autumn/winter 2025 runway collections," says H! Fashion's features editor and trend expert Tania Leslau.

"Yet, others are ahead of the curve - injecting the pigment into their forward-looking spring/summer 2026 offerings. Extra brownie points go to Chanel, Ann Demeulemeester, Coperni, Zimmerman and Shushu Tong. Chloé used the colour across both seasons. Hats off to you, Chemena Kamali."

Kate paired the look with burgundy suede stiletto heels from her go-to shoe brand, Gianvito Rossi, and a coordinating clutch bag from Mulberry.

Of course, suede is a major trend in the fashion sphere right now, as are burgundy hues. For autumn/winter 2025, brands including Saint Laurent, Balmain and MaxMara all debuted crimson-hued looks that encapsulate the charm of the cosy season.

Looking for an outfit that's equally as timeless as it is on trend? Look no further than the Princess of Wales' wardrobe...