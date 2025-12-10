Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 times Kate Middleton has nailed the colour of 2026 'Cloud Dancing'
Subscribe
9 times Kate Middleton has nailed the colour of 2026 'Cloud Dancing'

9 times Princess Kate has nailed the colour of 2026 'Cloud Dancing'

We're taking style inspiration for next year from the stylish Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Nottingham Trent University, to hear how they and the University of Nottingham are ensuring their students have the right mental health support around them as they begin the new university year, on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If you haven't heard by now, colour forecaster Pantone has announced 'Cloud Dancer' as its Colour of the Year for 2026.

The shade is described as “a lofty white that serves as a symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection. A billowy white imbued with serenity, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer encourages true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation.”

Naturally, in the H! Fashion office, our minds instantly turned to who has championed this ethereal shade before to gain some style inspiration - and there was only one obvious answer: The Princess of Wales.

A long-time advocate of crisp, minimalist whites, the Princess has stepped out in Cloud Dancer-adjacent looks time and again. In 2023 especially, she embraced the tone across an array of silhouettes and textures, championing designers such as Self-Portrait and Alexander McQueen. From tailored coat dresses to pleated midis and incredible evening gowns, she proved the power of white outfits in every possible situation.

If Cloud Dancer is set to define 2026, it’s safe to say the Princess was well ahead of the curve. See below nine of her best looks so far to add to your style moodboard.

1/9

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Nottingham Trent University, to hear how they and the University of Nottingham are ensuring their students have the right mental health support around them as they begin the new university year, on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Knitted Two-Piece

Back in 2023, she oozed cosy chic in a two-piece from French brand Sézane, paired with the Tusting Mini Holly bag and Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.

2/9

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Tonal Christmas Outfit

One of the Princess's go-to dressing formulas is wearing the same colour from head to toe, to create a refined and sophisticated ensemble. For the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2023, she wore a bespoke Chris Kerr coat, Holland Cooper wide-leg trousers, and a matching jumper.

3/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the UK Premiere of "A Street Cat Named Bob" in aid of Action On Addiction at The Curzon Mayfair on November 3, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)© David M. Benett

The Thigh High Split Gown

For the 2016 UK premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob, Princess Kate stunned in a thigh high split gown by Self-Portrait, featuring a crochet-style bodice. She paired with wine red-hued heels, a matching Mulberry clutch, and Oscar de la Renta earrings.

4/9

The Princess of Wales in a promotional clip for 2023 Westminster Abbey Carol service

The Preppy Jacket

Arguably our favourite 'Cloud Dancer' inspired look of the Princess, Kate stunned in a promotional video for the 'Together At Christmas' wearing a glitzy boucle jacket from Self-Portrait that epitomised festive glamour, featuring a Peter Pan collar and pearl detailing.  

5/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, commemorating Anzac Day on April 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© UK Press via Getty Images

The Coat Dress

To commemorate Anzac Day in 2022, Kate wore an incredible ivory dress by Alexander McQueen, paired with a large matching headpiece by Jane Taylor.

6/9

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Argentina at Stade Velodrome on September 9, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Power Suit

In a power suit moment that Victoria Beckham would wholly approve of, the Princess wore an all-white tailored suit and trousers look from Alexander McQueen to a rugby match in 2023.

7/9

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2025 in London, England. The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will take part in events from May 5th to May 8th to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Parisian Chic Polka Dots

We know that the Princess is a huge fan of polka dots, especially Alessandra Rich designs. For the 80th anniversary of VE Day in 2025, she opted for a black and white, high-neck midi dress from the brand, paired with a black Juliette Botterill hat.

8/9

Catherine, Princess of Wales waves as she departs the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Blazer Dress

It appears that 2023 was the year of 'Cloud Dancer' for Kate, with plenty of her dreamy whiteish outfits on her roster that year. For the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023, she wore the chicest blazer dres with a pleated skirt from Self-Portrait.

9/9

Prince William And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge At Buckingham Palace After Trooping The Colour In London. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© UK Press via Getty Images

The Ruffle Dress

Last but certainly not least, Kate made her debut appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in an incredible Alexander McQueen dress with a ruffled skirt. She paired it with a black hat by Sylvia Fletcher. 

Other Topics
More Culture
See more
Read More