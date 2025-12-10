9 times Princess Kate has nailed the colour of 2026 'Cloud Dancing'

If you haven't heard by now, colour forecaster Pantone has announced 'Cloud Dancer' as its Colour of the Year for 2026.

The shade is described as “a lofty white that serves as a symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection. A billowy white imbued with serenity, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer encourages true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation.”

Naturally, in the H! Fashion office, our minds instantly turned to who has championed this ethereal shade before to gain some style inspiration - and there was only one obvious answer: The Princess of Wales.

A long-time advocate of crisp, minimalist whites, the Princess has stepped out in Cloud Dancer-adjacent looks time and again. In 2023 especially, she embraced the tone across an array of silhouettes and textures, championing designers such as Self-Portrait and Alexander McQueen. From tailored coat dresses to pleated midis and incredible evening gowns, she proved the power of white outfits in every possible situation.

If Cloud Dancer is set to define 2026, it’s safe to say the Princess was well ahead of the curve. See below nine of her best looks so far to add to your style moodboard.

1/ 9 © Getty Images The Knitted Two-Piece Back in 2023, she oozed cosy chic in a two-piece from French brand Sézane, paired with the Tusting Mini Holly bag and Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.



2/ 9 © Samir Hussein/WireImage The Tonal Christmas Outfit One of the Princess's go-to dressing formulas is wearing the same colour from head to toe, to create a refined and sophisticated ensemble. For the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2023, she wore a bespoke Chris Kerr coat, Holland Cooper wide-leg trousers, and a matching jumper.

3/ 9 © David M. Benett The Thigh High Split Gown For the 2016 UK premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob, Princess Kate stunned in a thigh high split gown by Self-Portrait, featuring a crochet-style bodice. She paired with wine red-hued heels, a matching Mulberry clutch, and Oscar de la Renta earrings.

4/ 9 The Preppy Jacket Arguably our favourite 'Cloud Dancer' inspired look of the Princess, Kate stunned in a promotional video for the 'Together At Christmas' wearing a glitzy boucle jacket from Self-Portrait that epitomised festive glamour, featuring a Peter Pan collar and pearl detailing.

5/ 9 © UK Press via Getty Images The Coat Dress To commemorate Anzac Day in 2022, Kate wore an incredible ivory dress by Alexander McQueen, paired with a large matching headpiece by Jane Taylor.

6/ 9 © Getty Images The Power Suit In a power suit moment that Victoria Beckham would wholly approve of, the Princess wore an all-white tailored suit and trousers look from Alexander McQueen to a rugby match in 2023.

7/ 9 © Getty Images The Parisian Chic Polka Dots We know that the Princess is a huge fan of polka dots, especially Alessandra Rich designs. For the 80th anniversary of VE Day in 2025, she opted for a black and white, high-neck midi dress from the brand, paired with a black Juliette Botterill hat.

8/ 9 © Getty Images The Blazer Dress It appears that 2023 was the year of 'Cloud Dancer' for Kate, with plenty of her dreamy whiteish outfits on her roster that year. For the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023, she wore the chicest blazer dres with a pleated skirt from Self-Portrait.