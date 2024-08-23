Style Staple: The 10 best burgundy pieces to shop now

Each season, we see one specific colour that’s dominating. From Valentino pink to cherry red and brat green, there’s always an overarching favoured shade. But as we must accept summer may well and truly be over, it’s time to look ahead.
As we descend into autumn and start thinking about getting out our knits and sadly stowing away our summer dresses, the colour on everyone’s lips is burgundy. As the deeper hued iteration of last season’s cherry red, we’re welcoming it with open arms as it slots perfectly into our heavy wardrobe.
You may think it would be tricky to style burgundy, but think again. View it as you would a neutral - it’s one of those colours that go with everything. Whether it’s black tailored trousers or wide-leg blue jeans, it's the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe.
We're taking style notes from Heart Evangelista and would use burgundy as the focal colour of our look. Pairing with a monochrome outfit keeps it simple and ensures there's not too much going on, allowing people to appreciate every aspect of your outfit.
We’ve rounded up the 10 best burgundy pieces to add to your wardrobe now.
Light Cardigan Stitch High Neck Jumper
Joseph
The Details
Composition: 80% Wool, 10% Cashmere, 10% Silk
There's nothing we love more in the colder months than a chunky knit. We love the collar on this Joseph piece - its versatility allows you to style it up or down.
A leather jacket is a real investment piece for any wardrobe and something you'll be reaching for season after season. This Magda Butrym number will be a statement piece.
Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
The Details
Composition: 100% Viscose
A satin skirt is perfect for a transitional wardrobe. On warmer days, tuck in a basic tee, and when the temperature drops, just add an oversized knit and boots.
Deneva Wide-Leg Pants
Aya Muse
The Details
Composition: 52% Polyester, 43% Wool, 5% Elastane
Tailored trousers are a must-have piece for any wardrobe. Dress them down with a t-shirt and trainers, or for a tailored feel, wear the matching waistcoat and sleek slingbacks.
Cut-Out Draped Satin Midi Dress
Sandro
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
With its gathered front and cut-out detailing, this dress is so chic. We'd add some simple earrings and mules to keep all focus on it.
Purl Knit Top With Asymmetric Hem
Massimo Dutti
The Details
Composition: 63% Cotton, 37% Polyamide
Massimo Dutti is our go-to when it comes to investing in elevated basics. We love the asymmetric hem on this and will be wearing non-stop in this transitional weather period.
Charlotte Drawstring Bag
Strathberry
The Details
Nappa Leather handcrafted in Spain
Strathberry are experts in designing timeless bags that easily slot into your wardrobe. We love the subtle detailing of their signature gold bar accents.
How we chose:
Aesthetic: Burgundy pieces are a very specific item, so I've tried to pick a range of pieces that feel chic, wearable and suitable for a capsule wardrobe and can be worn season after season.
Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.
