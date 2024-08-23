Style Staple: The 10 best burgundy pieces to shop now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Each season, we see one specific colour that’s dominating. From Valentino pink to cherry red and brat green, there’s always an overarching favoured shade. But as we must accept summer may well and truly be over, it’s time to look ahead.

As we descend into autumn and start thinking about getting out our knits and sadly stowing away our summer dresses, the colour on everyone’s lips is burgundy. As the deeper hued iteration of last season’s cherry red, we’re welcoming it with open arms as it slots perfectly into our heavy wardrobe.

You may think it would be tricky to style burgundy, but think again. View it as you would a neutral - it’s one of those colours that go with everything. Whether it’s black tailored trousers or wide-leg blue jeans, it's the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe.

© Edward Berthelot We love how Heart Evangelista has paired this burgundy blazer over an all-black ensemble.

We're taking style notes from Heart Evangelista and would use burgundy as the focal colour of our look. Pairing with a monochrome outfit keeps it simple and ensures there's not too much going on, allowing people to appreciate every aspect of your outfit.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best burgundy pieces to add to your wardrobe now.

1/ 10 Light Cardigan Stitch High Neck Jumper Joseph The Details Composition: 80% Wool, 10% Cashmere, 10% Silk There's nothing we love more in the colder months than a chunky knit. We love the collar on this Joseph piece - its versatility allows you to style it up or down. £425.00 AT JOSEPH 2/ 10 Plain Knit Top With Gold Button Zara The Details Composition: 54% Polyester, 35% Viscose, 11% Polyamide Waistcoats are an essential for our wardrobe now. We love this burgundy iteration with its signature gold buttons. We'd style with gold jewellery to tie your look together. £29.99 AT ZARA 3/ 10 Sardine With Chain Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag Bottgea Veneta The Details Composition: 100% Lambskin Leather No-one does bags quite like Bottega Veneta. With its slouchy silhouette and braided chain, the detailing is impeccable. £3,500.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 4/ 10 Patent Buckle-Strap Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps Charles & Keith The Details Heel height: 4.5mm A pointed slingback is such a chic style for any wardrobe. Style with jeans for an instant way to elevate your outfit. £69.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH 5/ 10 © www.PiotrStoklosa.com Leather Biker Jacket Magda Butrym The Details Composition: 100% Sheep Leather; Lining: 100% Viscose A leather jacket is a real investment piece for any wardrobe and something you'll be reaching for season after season. This Magda Butrym number will be a statement piece. £2,500.00 AT MODAOPERANDI 6/ 10 Satin Midi Skirt & Other Stories The Details Composition: 100% Viscose A satin skirt is perfect for a transitional wardrobe. On warmer days, tuck in a basic tee, and when the temperature drops, just add an oversized knit and boots. £67.00 AT & OTHER STORIES 7/ 10 Deneva Wide-Leg Pants Aya Muse The Details Composition: 52% Polyester, 43% Wool, 5% Elastane Tailored trousers are a must-have piece for any wardrobe. Dress them down with a t-shirt and trainers, or for a tailored feel, wear the matching waistcoat and sleek slingbacks. £655.00 AT MYTHERESA 8/ 10 Cut-Out Draped Satin Midi Dress Sandro The Details Composition: 100% Polyester With its gathered front and cut-out detailing, this dress is so chic. We'd add some simple earrings and mules to keep all focus on it. £299.00 AT SELFRIDGES 9/ 10 Purl Knit Top With Asymmetric Hem Massimo Dutti The Details Composition: 63% Cotton, 37% Polyamide Massimo Dutti is our go-to when it comes to investing in elevated basics. We love the asymmetric hem on this and will be wearing non-stop in this transitional weather period. £69.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 10/ 10 Charlotte Drawstring Bag Strathberry The Details Nappa Leather handcrafted in Spain Strathberry are experts in designing timeless bags that easily slot into your wardrobe. We love the subtle detailing of their signature gold bar accents. £295.00 AT STRATHBERRY

How we chose:

Aesthetic: Burgundy pieces are a very specific item, so I've tried to pick a range of pieces that feel chic, wearable and suitable for a capsule wardrobe and can be worn season after season.

Burgundy pieces are a very specific item, so I've tried to pick a range of pieces that feel chic, wearable and suitable for a capsule wardrobe and can be worn season after season. Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.