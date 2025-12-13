Maya Jama's tiny gold sparkly mini dress is New Year's Eve-approved

Party season is officially in full swing, which means the fashion-obsessed are out to play.

From Nicola Coughlan’s most recent knitted micro mini dress to Dua Lipa’s completely sheer plunging Ferragamo combo, the December month has been ripe with enviable ensembles, and Maya Jama just added even more fuel to the fire.

Sharing to her Instagram feed on Friday night, the Love Island host oozed festive flair in a sparkling, chainmail gold micro mini dress.

The glamorous party season-approved look fitted the 31-year-old like a literal glove, the cowl style neckline offering just the right amount of plunge while the micro hem length showed off her long, toned legs.

© @mayajama Gold chainmail is party perfection

To add an extra layer of glam to the head-turning look, Maya slipped into a pair of sky-high strappy gold heels, stacked a selection of gold rings on her fingers and finished everything off with a set of gold hoop earrings.

© @mayajma The It-Brit was all smiles in full glam

In true Maya Jama style, her hair and makeup were styled to perfection, matching the energy of her disco-esque look.

© @mayajama We will be recreating this exact look for party season

Wearing her long brunette locks out and loosely curled in a classic middle parting, the It-Brit oozed it-girl energy. As for her makeup, Maya’s face card commanded the camera’s attention. Her baby pink-toned blush highlighted the apples of her cheeks, and sparkly brown lip gloss added even more shimmer to the look.

Maya, who is known in the style sphere for her impeccable Love Island onscreen outfits, has fans excited for a new drama-fuelled season. Captioning her Instagram carousel: “.. Defrosting [eye emoji]” Maya nodded that work has officially begun on Love Island All Stars, which hits ITV2 and ITVX in January 2026.

With New Year’s Eve just a few weeks away, the hunt for the ultimate outfit is on. If Gold chainmail isn’t your thing, fear not as H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau has found the very best party-perfect options on the market right now, explaining: “Such events call for unapologetic glamour - naturally. Whether swathes of sequins are your bag, or perhaps a lick of midnight black velvet, there’s no excuse not to go all out come December 31.”