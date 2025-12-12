Nicola Coughlan's knitted mini dress is perfect for party season

Keeping cosy and cute during the colder months is no easy feat, but thanks to Nicola Coughlan's latest red carpet look, outfit inspiration is at an all-time high.

After a 6-month red carpet hiatus, last spotted at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards back in May, the Bridgerton star is back up to her old tricks, perfecting occasionware in all its glory.

On Thursday night, Nicola was seen attending the press night after-party for The Playboy Of The Western World, a three-act play written by Irish playwright John Millington Synge, where Nicola plays the lead.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Nicola's cream-toned outfit would be perfect for Christmas Day

For the brisk London night, the 38-year-old Irish actress rugged up warm in a chunky cream-toned knitted mini dress, complete with intricate stitch detailing, a shaped waist, voluminous skirt and fitted sleeves.

To accompany her angelic after-dark look, the Derry Girls star added a pair of sheer white tights and a set of pointed-toe pumps in soft cream, effortlessly proving just how elegant a colourblocking outfit can really be.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Her minimalist glam complemented the cosy ensemble perfectly

For glam, Nicola scooped her blonde locks up into a middle-parted messy bun style, leaving a few tendrils out at the front to frame her face. The effortless updo showed off her chunky gold teardrop earrings perfectly.

Makeupwise, she left her flawless porcelain complexion natural, adding a touch of rosy blush to her cheeks, a pink-hued satin gloss to her lips and a lather of black mascara to make her bright blue eyes pop.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Siobhán and Nicola were all smiles on the red carpet

Nicola was joined on the red carpet by Siobhán McSweeney, her co-star in the hit series Derry Girls. Siobhán also stars in the new onstage drama now showing at London’s National Theatre.

© GC Images The singer styled a pink knitted dress with sheer tights earlier this month © GC Images Her off-the-shoulder yellow mini tunred heads

Nicola isn't the only It-girl championing cosy knit mini dresses on the world stage. Sabrina Carpenter is making the laidback look part of her uniform for AW25, spotted donning not one, but two woollen styles in recent weeks.

In a world where plunging necklines, sheer fabrics and bustier necklines are currently flooding the A-list fashion scene, Nicola’s cosy outfit concoction is a welcome style switch-up and elegant answer to staying warm yet utterly chic this festive season.