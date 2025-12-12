Nicola Coughlan's knitted mini dress is perfect for party season

The Bridgerton actress was spotted in London on Thursday night to celebrate her new play, The Playboy Of The Western World

Nicola Coughlanattends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. © WireImage
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Keeping cosy and cute during the colder months is no easy feat, but thanks to Nicola Coughlan's latest red carpet look, outfit inspiration is at an all-time high. 

After a 6-month red carpet hiatus, last spotted at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards back in May, the Bridgerton star is back up to her old tricks, perfecting occasionware in all its glory. 

On Thursday night, Nicola was seen attending the press night after-party for The Playboy Of The Western World, a three-act play written by Irish playwright John Millington Synge, where Nicola plays the lead. 

Nicola Coughlan attends the press night after party for "The Playboy Of The Western World" at The National Theatre on December 11, 2025 in London, England.© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Nicola's cream-toned outfit would be perfect for Christmas Day

For the brisk London night, the 38-year-old Irish actress rugged up warm in a chunky cream-toned knitted mini dress, complete with intricate stitch detailing, a shaped waist, voluminous skirt and fitted sleeves. 

To accompany her angelic after-dark look, the Derry Girls star added a pair of sheer white tights and a set of pointed-toe pumps in soft cream, effortlessly proving just how elegant a colourblocking outfit can really be. 

Nicola Coughlan attends the press night after party for "The Playboy Of The Western World" at The National Theatre on December 11, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Her minimalist glam complemented the cosy ensemble perfectly

For glam, Nicola scooped her blonde locks up into a middle-parted messy bun style, leaving a few tendrils out at the front to frame her face. The effortless updo showed off her chunky gold teardrop earrings perfectly. 

Makeupwise, she left her flawless porcelain complexion natural, adding a touch of rosy blush to her cheeks, a pink-hued satin gloss to her lips and a lather of black mascara to make her bright blue eyes pop. 

Siobhán McSweeney and Nicola Coughlan attend the press night after party for "The Playboy Of The Western World" at The National Theatre on December 11, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Siobhán and Nicola were all smiles on the red carpet

Nicola was joined on the red carpet by Siobhán McSweeney, her co-star in the hit series Derry Girls. Siobhán also stars in the new onstage drama now showing at London’s National Theatre.

Sabrina Carpenter is seen arriving at 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on December 8, 2025 in New York, New York.© GC Images
The singer styled a pink knitted dress with sheer tights earlier this month
Sabrina Carpenter is seen in Midtown on October 14, 2025 in New York City wearing a knitted yellow mini dress© GC Images
Her off-the-shoulder yellow mini tunred heads

Nicola isn't the only It-girl championing cosy knit mini dresses on the world stage. Sabrina Carpenter is making the laidback look part of her uniform for AW25, spotted donning not one, but two woollen styles in recent weeks. 

In a world where plunging necklines, sheer fabrics and bustier necklines are currently flooding the A-list fashion scene, Nicola’s cosy outfit concoction is a welcome style switch-up and elegant answer to staying warm yet utterly chic this festive season. 

Other Topics
More Culture
See more
Read More