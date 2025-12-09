Maya Jama steps out in two stunning strapless looks

Oh, to be Maya Jama, jetting off on another glorious holiday while we grit our teeth and get through this latest burst of unfavourable weather. The Love Island presenter just shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram of her sun soaked trip to Qatar for the 2025 Grand Prix looking absolutely sensational.

The event always attracts lots of famous faces who this year were treated to Max Verstappen bagging the top spot. David Beckham was spotted soaking up the atmosphere, alongside famous chef Gordon Ramsay and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic.

© @mayajama Maya Jama at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

But it was Maya who was responsible for serving the fits for the occasion, sharing snaps of herself in not one but two gorgeous strapless outfits.

Maya first sported a "set of classic black trousers underneath a strapless dress," says H! Fashion Style Editor Orion Scott.

"Simple but daring, the dress in question featured ruching on the hips to create hip draping accents and was finished with a sliver of leather on the bust that caught the light."

© @mayajama Maya Jama at the Qatar Grand Prix

Maya's second strapless outfit was a much paler hue - a soft beige with spectacular draped detail, teamed with a huge black leather belt and black high heels. The perfect hot weather evening ensemble that looks so at home against the sand.

And should you not be in sunnier climes right now - a fluffy coat thrown over the top would do the trick!

© @mayajama Maya Jama looking incredible in Qatar

On her trip she also enjoyed some seriously sumptuous dining with the star sharing a shot of a delicious seafood meal, captioning her snaps: "Pit stop in Qatar last week, a lovely time with old friends & new."

She also shared pics of herself in a bikini, posing against an expensive green car - as you do - plus a video of her marching through the pit, being interviewed amongst the chaos.

