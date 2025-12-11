Dua Lipa sports a sheer plunging animal print dress to debut new hair transformation

Just when we thought Dua Lipa couldn't concoct an outfit better than her last, she takes to her Instagram feed to prove us wrong.

Sharing a selection of seriously stylish, sultry snaps to her 88.8m followers on Thursday afternoon, the global pop sensation schooled fashion fans on how to dress for party season, in possibly her most daring look to date.

When you’re a name as big as Dua Lipa, you have the pick of the litter when it comes to SS26 runway looks. Not even available to the public yet, Dua secured a Ferragamo dress from the brand's september Milan fashion week show.

© @dualipa Dua captioned her post "factory reset" accompanied by the haircut emoji

Consisting of a sheer, plunging neck long-sleeved top half, complete with a shimmery gold cheetah print applique design and a baby blue and brown zebra stripe pencil skirt, the luxe look perfected colour and print clashing in the chicest way.

To add even more high-fashion fuel to the outfit fire, the dress also features a long yellow tassel shoulder design and a feather flower on the front of the skirt.

© @dualipa The statement earrings were the ultimate accessory to complete the party look

In true Dua fashion, she styled the daring ensemble with a chocolate brown leather bag tucked under her arm, accessorised with a fluffy fur fringe accent.

For jewellery, she opted for a pair of large and in-charge gold earrings, a turquoise face watch on her left wrist and of course, her diamond engagement ring.

Her hair and makeup for the after-dark occasion was the icing on the cake.

© @dualipa Her new hairstyle is subtle and bang on trend for AW25

Debuting her new choppy bangs, Dua scooped her long brunette locks up into a messy bun and left out her new face-framing layers to soften the look. Makeup-wise, she kept her skin bronzed and glowy while a brown satin lipstick and a touch of blush on the apples of her cheeks added just the right amount of cool-girl prowess.

In our fashion-obsessed eyes, Dua can do no wrong on the style or beauty front, and this look proves exactly why.