Emily Ratajkowski nails sensual glam in slinky halterneck dress

With Christmas around the corner, the celebrity sphere is gearing up for a glamorous festive period, hosting divine parties and events stretching from Los Angeles to London. Never one to skip an exclusive bash, Emily Ratajkowski donned her famed finery for an intimate night-in with friends, slipping into a look that encapsulated her elegant yet cheeky style to perfection.

The My Body author shimmied into a backless dress featuring a slinky halterneck silhouette and a rich black hue for an evening spent in the comfort of her own home. The piece was crafted from thin, fluid material, draping her enviable figure with just enough coverage to keep things modest.

The model wore her brunette hair down loose in her signature straightened style, opting for a romantic, bronzed beauty palette that centred a chocolatey smoky eye, a festive red lip and a dotting of faux freckles.

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski gears up for Christmas in a slinky black dress

Emily was pictured reclined on the sofa, kicking off her heels and armed with a large glass of red. A beautifully decorated Christmas tree towered behind her, adorned with shimmering baubles and laced with thick red ribbon.

Sensual eveningwear is the writer’s sartorial bread and butter. Never afraid to show a little skin, the mother-of-one continues to set the standard for female empowerment in the wardrobe department.

Her past after-hours look span Stella McCartney mini dresses worn to the Fashion Awards 2025 and plunging tuxedo dresses debuted at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration in Los Angeles. Fiercely feminine with a sexed-up twist.

© Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski attends the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration

Emily’s choice of a halterneck piece is particularly apt. The design emerged in the 1920s, a symbol of Old Hollywood glamour, but only came to represent female sexuality in the 1960s - an era synonymous with hippie countercultural movements that championed sexual liberation.

The body positive connotations of the halterneck continued well into the 1970s, when disco fever gripped pop culture. The silhouette allowed for fluid movement on the dance floor, hence its emergence in the 1990s with stars including Britney Spears and Mariah Carey often incorporating the barely-there look into their dazzling wardrobes.

Several designers have been quick to snap up the halterneck and rehash it on the runway. Most notably, Blumarine, whose brand DNA is inseparable from early Aughts sass. Likewise, Heidi Slimane often toyed with a halterneck or two during his tenure at Saint Laurent, proving that sophistication can always be sexy.

Emily's end of year attire perfectly leans into 2025's biggest trend - naked dressing. A highly contentious topic, naked dressing refers to sheer, revealing gowns typically worn by celebrities both on and off the red carpet. While some view the dress code as vulgar, others see it as a celebration of the female figure in all its glory.

After all, and somewhat ironically, fashion has long coveted nudity. Flick back through the fashion history books, and you'll find that designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Tom Ford all incorporated elements of nudity into their collections - creating a mix of shock and sensuality while pushing the boundaries of the fashion industry.