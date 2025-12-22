Maura Higgins opts for a luxe leather look at Meghan Markle's hen do spot

Love Island alumni Maura Higgins has quietly become one of our favourite style stars in 2025, often opting for scene-stealing ensembles whenever she hits the red carpet.

The reality personality has a penchant for 'naked dressing' aka 2025's runaway trend, opting for an incredible sheer gown for this year's Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

© Getty Images for Glamour Maura Higgins attends Glamour Women of the Year Glamour)

At the time, I wrote about Maura's dress, stating: "The plunging neckline and sheer mesh bodice add a splash of saucy scandalousness while the sleek satin skirt adds a touch of modesty, and means the wearer could wear knickers if that's your preference (it's definitely ours) but the low waist band is still seriously cheeky."

H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau added: "Fashion insiders understand that the naked dress phenomenon is nothing new - just ask Kate Moss. Yet, 2025 proved to be the year of the naked dress, empowering female figures to wear whatever they want, whenever they want. "

And now, Maura is back with another heavy dose of sartorial inspiration for the festive season ahead - this time sporting head to toe black in a seriously slick leather look that oozes Cool-girl energy.

© @maurahiggins Maura Higgins at Soho Farmhouse

Why does it work? The look is an exercise in restraint - and demonstrates the power of a slick silhouette, and an absolutely incredible handbag (Maura's is my Hermès, of course.)

The star is currently enjoying a pre-Christmas vacation at beloved celebrity bolt hole Soho Farmhouse. The countryside retreat - owned by private members' club Soho House offers up a seriously wholesome stay, with visitors enjoying bike rides

In fact, it is so famous that a certain Meghan Markle had one of her hen dos at the location, prior to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

© @maurahiggins Maura Higgins' gorgeous roast dinner

Speaking on why the location is so beloved, H! Fashion's Deputy Digital Editor and lifestyle expert Lauren Ramsa,y commented: "Everything Soho Farmhouse does is chic yet understated. Guests are treated to luxury countryside living, the kind most of us can only dream about."

"It's worlds away from the giddy high life of London and promises a seriously relaxing getaway for those who can justify the hefty price tag,"