Maura Higgins stuns in a sheer dress with plunging neckline - autumn 2025's boldest statement

Love Island and I'm a Celebrity alumni Maura Higgins looked sensational when she arrived at the Glamour Women of the Year awards this year in a seriously sexy sheer black gown with plunging neckline. The look was both sultry yet sophisticated and tapped into the biggest trend of 2025 so far - the naked dress, and we wholeheartedly approve. The awards ceremony took place in New York and fellow attendees included Rachel Zegler, Demi Moore and Dove Cameron so the Irish star was in illustrious company.

So, let's break down the look. The dress is a study in pure contrast. The plunging neckline and sheer mesh bodice add a splash of saucy scandalousness while the sleek satin skirt adds a touch of modesty, and means the wearer could wear knickers if that's your preference (it's definitely ours) but the low waist band is still seriously cheeky.

© Getty Images for Glamour Maura Higgins attends Glamour Women of the Year Glamour)

Maura's beauty choices complement her ensemble wholeheartedly, with a slicked back up do and the perfect loose strand framing her face (very Pamela Anderson in the 90s) and jewellery was kept to a minimum - just a pair of delicate silver drop earrings. Confident choices that underscore Maura's growing reputation as one of fashion's most compelling risk-takers.

© Getty Images for Glamour Maura Higgins in her spectacular sheer dress

Sheer dressing has absolutely dominated red carpets this year. With everyone from Kim Kardashian sporting not one but two naked dresses for her recent birthday celebrations to Lily Allen wearing a cream bralet and sheer white skirt for the recent CFDA Awards, a revenge dress if ever we saw one, worn in the midst of her West End Girl album success.

© Getty Images Lily Allen attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History

Maura has been in the Big Apple for a while, having also attended the TIME100 Next 2025 event on 30 October where she sported an incredible white dress by Mônot with spectacular cut out detailing.

So take this as your sign to shed some layers this autumn and embrace a sheer look for party season (perhaps not on Christmas Day with your family though.)