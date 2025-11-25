Maura Higgins' cut out birthday dress is party season perfection

Stunning Love Island alumni Maura Higgins recently took to Instagram to share some incredible snaps in honour of her 35th birthday on a sunny trip to Dubai while we're all enduring this icy cold snap. Jealous, us?

The TV personality who hails from Ireland and rocketed to fame on the 5th series of the popular reality show headed to the UAE with a couple of pals in tow to mark the milestone occasion.

© @maurahiggins Maura Higgins celebrates her 35th birthday

And we simply must talk about her outfit of choice. Maura shared a gorgeous selfie in a super chic cut out dress, perfectly suitable for the sunny climes in the colour of 2025 - oxblood.

The dress has given us the perfect outfit inspiration for the upcoming party season, especially when teamed with Maura's beauty look. A chic curly bun with face framing pieces (very 90s Pamela Anderson) teamed with immaculate brows, lashings of blush and a soft rose lip.

© @maurahiggins The trio celebrated in Dubai

Maura's pals model Sophia Laura and photographer Liat Benezra are clearly spoiling the star for her special day, as the bedroom behind Maura's snap showed a room full of pink heart shaped balloons and pink roses to match. Very sweet!

The trio have already headed to Mott 32 Dubai - an exclusive restaurant that serves elevated Chinese cuisine - for a delicious meal that overlooked the Dubai Marina.

© @maurahiggins Maura Higgins and her pals in Dubai

Maura's outfit of choice for the delicious meal was an itsy bitsy crop top and super low-rise jeans (we have chilblains just looking at Maura's scorching snap.) While her friends opted for the classic combo of 'a nice top and jeans' proving that a tried and tested outfit formula will never let you down.

What's next on the agenda for Maura's big birthday trip? Lunch at Maison Revka Dubai, a Parisian inspired restaurant and hopefully lots more nights out so we can get a good at look at what the star packed for her trip.

Happy birthday Maura!