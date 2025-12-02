Maura Higgins perfects the 'underwear as outerwear' trend in crisp white lingerie on the red carpet

Known as the Oscars of fashion, the Fashion Awards, sponsored by Pandora, are a momentous event in the sartorial calendar, with the fashion elite all flocking to the Royal Albert Hall to honour the accomplishments of the fashion set over the past year.

Standout moments this year included Sarah Burton being awarded Womenswear Designer of the Year. The acclaimed designer was responsible for The Princess of Wales' incredible Alexander McQueen wedding dress and was at the helm of the luxury label for 13 years.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Maura Higgins attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora

Mingling alongside the fashion elite at this year's ceremony was none other than Love Island alumni and TV star Maura Higgins, who looked absolutely incredible in an underwear inspired two-piece with epic accessories by label Robert Wun.

The epic ensemble was the latest in a string of incredible outfits worn by the star. Maura has a penchant for slick silhouettes and statement accessories, and this outfit was no exception.

The hat was also an absolutely brilliant choice as the British weather was certainly not playing ball on the nights with guests treated to lashings of rain on the red carpet and bursts of chilly wind.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Maura Higgins wearing Robert Wun

Luckily proceedings inside the Royal Albert Hall were much cosier, with attendees enjoying beef tartare and Cornish crab french toast all washed down with Harrods Brut Premier Cru champagne and Grey Goose vodka (or a non-alcoholic cocktail for those who knew they had to be in the office first thing.)

On Instagram, Maura gave a shout out to her team, including hairstylist Carl Bembridge who was responsible for her slick updo. Makeup artist Suzy Clarke was tasked with Maura's epic makeup look for the night, which included winged eyeliner and lots of juicy pink blush on the star's impossibly high cheekbones.

© Getty Images for Glamour Maura Higgins attends Glamour Women of the Year Glamour)

We so love when a star really rises to the occasion on the red (or blue) carpet and Maura is making a name for herself as someone who never fails to disappoint for their public appearances. Just last year she stunned at the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in a completely sheer 'naked dress' that stole the show.