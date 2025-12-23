Emily Ratajkowski perfects winter layering in a sheer white turtleneck

‘Tis officially the season for sequins, silver pointed-toe pumps, and a touch of glitz and glam. With Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve just days away, the celebrity fashion set has made their festive plans public knowledge, many taking to their social media accounts to spread joy and cheer in the form of various statement outfits.

However, with the weather currently remaining around the sub-ten-degree mark, dressing for both form and function takes priority, something Emily Ratajkowski just perfected on her most recent Instagram story.

The mother, model and author took to her social media account on Tuesday night to prove that not all holiday ensembles need to be over the top, staying cosy for a day in NYC in a simple stretchy white turtle neck.

© @emrata The slim-fitting style is perfect for layering under knitted jumpers, coats and more

The luxe layering piece oozed major Cameron Diaz in The Holiday energy, Emily pairing the laidback look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, freshly washed hair and a lick of subtle makeup.

If staying low-key is on the cards for you this year, our fashion team know just how to nail a turtleneck look like Emily's, explaining: “Lighter, sheer turtlenecks work extremely well over lace bralettes, but otherwise tight-fit styles are best styled as a base layer under shirts, bouclé jackets and blazers. Alternatively, a turtleneck cable-knit sweater vest would look great over a statement blouse with voluminous sleeves.”

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski geared up for Christmas in a slinky black dress

This isn’t the My Body author’s first festive look of the season. On Sunday, Emily shared a sultry snap of herself decorating her Christmas tree in a plunging, silky black dress, with a red wine in hand, oozing It-girl prowess in more ways than one.

The sleek gown came as no surprise to fans of the 34-year-old's style game, H! Fashion’s Fashion Features Editor Tania Leslau saying: “Sensual eveningwear is the writer’s sartorial bread and butter. Never afraid to show a little skin, the mother-of-one continues to set the standard for female empowerment in the wardrobe department.”

Whatever vibe you’re going for this festive season, rest assured, both Emily’s sleek, silky gown and slim-fitting turtleneck look are both easier than ever to recreate at home and are overly on-trend for December 25th and 31st.