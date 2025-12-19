Kylie Jenner takes Christmas party style cues from her older sister Kim Kardashian in a backless, feather-trimmed dress

Who said festive party ensembles needed to be red, green, gold or silver? Not Kylie Jenner, that's for sure.

Never one to follow the rules when it comes to getting dressed, on Wednesday night, the 28-year-old beauty buff stepped out at the Kylie Cosmetics end-of-year Christmas soiree in a mystical pink ombre gown, which had Charli XCX commenting: “this dress !!!!! shut up!!!!”

© @kyliejenner The backless style fitted the youngest Jenner sister like a glove

Sharing a selection of sultry snaps to her 391m Instagram followers, the mother of two showed off her ethereal Conner Ives ensemble for the night. The dreamy dress in question features pink feather accents on the neck and around the hips, a plunging open-back design, sculpted side cut-outs and a halterneck-style neckline.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's makeup for the evening was glowy and bright

To complete the look, Kylie reverted to her roots and did her own makeup for the night, matching her statement blush and high-shine lip gloss to the iridescent pink shimmery fabric of her dress. Her eye look for the evening was anything but subtle, adding a set of voluminous, fluttering false lashes, a slick but subtle winged liner and warm bronzed eyeshadow.

© @kyliejenner This might be her best look to date

For hair, she scooped her long brunette locks into a slick back ballerina bun, leaving out one singular curl on her hairline to frame her face and add depth.

© @kimkardashian Kim and Kylie have the same taste in style

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family might recognise the ethereal dress style, Kylie's older sister Kim, wearing the exact same dress but in white to promote her new TV show, All's Fair in Brazil, back in November.

Spotted posing on a balcony with the ocean behind her, Kim donned the backless dress from American designer Conner Ives, styling it just like Kylie, with a slick back bun, shimmering makeup and minimal jewellery.

© @kyliejenner The Khy founder loves a lick of latex

If you know Kylie, then you’ll know that December has been ripe with seriously stylish looks. Earlier this week, she was seen sporting her love for latex on the world stage, styling a racy red halterneck midi dress from Postergirl for a lavish night spent with family and friends at home.

© Getty Images The couple took colour blocking to another level with their matching looks

Prior to that, she made headlines alongside her actor boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in neon orange at the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles. The cultivated couple stepped out amidst break-up rumours in matching, custom Chrome Hearts leather looks, turning heads and causing quite the commotion online.

With the countdown to Christmas and New Year’s Eve officially on, taking style cues from Kylie and her wardrobe is a failsafe option to ensure you’re the best-dressed in any room. H! Fashion's Tania Leslau has thankfully taken the guesswork out of picking the perfect dress, rounding up the most dazzling New Year’s 2025 outfits and what the team are donning on Christmas Day.