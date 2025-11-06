Chartreuse is trending - here are 9 staples you need

It’s not uncommon for a single statement colour to dominate fashion week. We’ve already witnessed the rise of ‘butter yellow,’ the predecessor of ‘Valentino Pink,’ in addition to vibrant aqua that proved to be a popular pigment for 2025.

Introducing the new hue of the season - chartreuse. The colour peppered the AW25 runways, with brands including Gucci, Erdem, Prada, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, Emilia Wickstead, Diesel, Christopher John Rogers and Marni incorporating the zesty tone into their winter-ready offerings.

© Imaxtree Gucci AW25 © Imaxtree Saint Laurent AW25

© Imaxtree Prada Aw25 © Imaxtree Nina Ricci AW25

From embellished midi skirts to preppy pea coats, the colour was cut in a myriad of ways, cementing its status as the standout tone to carry through the colder months.

The vivid yellow-green hue takes its name from the French liqueur produced by Carthusian monks since 1737. The drink’s distinctive colour, derived from a blend of herbs, became so iconic that ‘chartreuse’ entered the fashion lexicon in the 19th century.

© Harris Reed Harris Reed SS26

The shade surged in popularity during the Art Deco era, symbolising modernity and avant-garde taste. In the 1960s and 70s, it became synonymous with unapologetic self-expression, often appearing in psychedelic prints and bohemian design.

Hop forward to today, and we’re already seeing snippets of chartreuse expected to return to the runways in the new year. For SS26, Harris Reed constructed stunning garments from lilac and chartreuse duchess satins, taking inspiration from Victorian gothic architecture and the interior maximalism of the St Pancras hotel.

Get ahead of the curve and shop the best chartreuse staples to inject your wardrobe with a hit of high fashion below.

Chartreuse staples to shop now:

Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag Prada An investment yes, but you can never ever go wrong with Prada's Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag. Crafted from regenerated nylon yarn produced from recycled, purified plastic waste collected in the ocean, fishing nets and textile waste fibres, this designer jewel makes for a seriously luxe, sustainable pick. £950.00 AT PRADA

Sezanne Long-Sleeve Satin Shirt Siedres Perfect your partywear wardrobe with a helping hand from Siedres. The Turkish brand is home to an array of colourful pieces to covet this season - and the Sezanne shirt is topping our wishlist. £450.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Flowing Satin top with Bow Detail Massimo Dutti Sleek and sensual, Massimo Dutti's chartreuse halterneck is primed for partying the night away with a touch of minimalist elegance. £99.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Faux Fur Super Long Coat Topshop Spotted on the Topshop runway, this unmissable coat is the ideal blend of warming functionality and sass-filled style. The coat speaks for itself - literally fling it on over and white tee and jeans and let it do all the talking. £140.00 AT TOPSHOP

Wide-Leg Satin Pants Essential Antwerp Made with recycled polyester, Essential Antwerp's fluidly constructed trousers are the bolt of dopamine we all need on dreary mornings in-office. We'd style ours with a crisp white shirt and gold jewels. £180.00 AT ESSENTIAL ANTWERP

Enya Cardigan &DAUGHTER &Daughter's Enya cardigan fuses plush cashmere with classic cotton, hand‑made in Scotland. Minimalist yet tactile, it’s a quietly luxurious layering piece that elevates any outfit with timeless sophistication. £450.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Rumi Dress Rat & Boa Boasting winged sleeves and a smooth cowl neckline along the back, Rat & Boa's sensual mini dress is set to spruce up your year-round wardrobe with a touch of after-dark romance. £195.00 AT RAT&BOA

Draped Velvet Maxi Dress & Other Stories The party dress to end all party dresses - & Other Stories' draped velvet maxi dress is a true conversation starter. Bias-cut panelling, a folded waterfall neckline, and a full-length skirt make for a fun, feminine piece. £77.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Wool Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater Toast Stay snug all season with Toast's wool-cashmere blend jumper. Whether mooching at home or heading out for a cute coffee date, this luxurious throw-on will become the ultimate comrade during the cooler months. £215.00 AT TOAST

