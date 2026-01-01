H! Fashion's achievable New Year's resolutions

Ah, here we go again… It's that time of year again when we make a vow to get up at 6am for a bootcamp class, drink more green juice, take up a new hobby and everything else in between.

Setting your goals and ambitions for the year ahead is the easy part; it's keeping them that's the tricky part. Thankfully, Victoria Jackson, Founder of The Collective Membership, explains: “The start of a new year carries such a beautiful, energetic quality; it’s a clean slate, full of possibility, and the ideal time to reset. But rather than setting resolutions that fade by February, I prefer to set intentions, because intentions are rooted in identity. They anchor you into the feeling of the life you’re creating, rather than the pressure of perfectly achieving a goal.”

“For example, your intention for 2026 could be around connection, moving off your phone and into real life, making monthly plans with friends, hosting more, or attending events. Rather than one specific goal, you’re using a word as your North Star to guide you through the year.”

From finding a new hobby, committing to the cult of Substack and reading more, here are just a few of the H! Fashion team’s resolutions to inspire you for 2026.

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor Quite honestly, I’m still so chuffed that I actually achieved my New Year’s Resolution from last year (learning to drive on the other side of the road) that I haven’t even thought about 2026. I have a few boxes to tick on my to-do list, like fully committing to the cult of Substack, reading the tower of books mounted on my coffee table and texting back within a socially acceptable timeframe. So let’s go with learning to grasp the art of general adulting a little better.



Clare Pennington, Editor My New Year’s resolution is the same every year, but I never quite manage to pull it off, so it’s going straight back on the list for 2026. I want to get a hobby. I see other people joining choirs or book clubs and it all looks so lovely and wholesome (something my life could certainly do with.) So this year, I’m dabbling with taking up knitting, crochet or making cakes that are actually edible. Wish me luck…



Lauren Ramsay, Deputy Digital Editor I was one of the lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you see it) who caught the running bug in 2025, so for 2026, I want to push myself more. I also want to join a running community to hold me accountable while also making the whole experience more enjoyable.

Orion Scott, Style Editor This year, I'm making it my mission to dress more fun, no matter the occasion. I don't know about you, but I for one, am done letting the dress code dictate whether or not I can wear colour, tulle, frills all all three. I guess at the crux, my 2026 resolution is to be more confident with my wardrobe and personal style and not care what others might think on the bus into work.

If settling on a goal for 2026 is far from being a reality, then why not start with an intention? Working in partnership with PRYA, Victoria Jackson has shared six practical ways to bring your intentions to life:

Get radically clear on your vision: Write down what you’re calling in and why it matters. The more specific you are with the feeling and lifestyle behind the goal, the more guidance you give your subconscious mind.

Embody the version of you who already has it: Visualise your ‘Future You’ making decisions today. What habits do they have? How do they speak to themselves? Embodiment bridges the gap between where you are and where you’re going.

Take aligned micro-actions daily: Manifestation isn’t passive. One small step each day, sending that email, posting that content, applying for an opportunity, builds momentum, confidence, and evidence that strengthens belief.

Detach from the timeline, not the vision: Stay committed to the what, but release the when and how. Trust is magnetic; clinging to timing keeps you in lack.

Prioritise how you want to feel: Emotions reflect your energetic frequency. Supportive rituals like journalling, meditation, or EFT tapping help you stay aligned with the feeling of your desire.

Act like the opportunity is already on its way: Prepare your life for what you want: clear space, organise finances, and restructure your schedule. Creating room is a declaration of readiness.