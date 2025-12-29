Brigitte Bardot's most iconic fashion moments of all time

When Brigitte Bardot entered the spotlight back in the mid 1950s, the result was an explosion of bombshell glamour meets sun-soaked sex appeal.

In an era still laced tightly with propriety, Brigitte arrived with all the sunny disposition of a seaside day in Saint Tropez. Barefoot, bare-shouldered and blissfully unconcerned with what anyone would think.

© Corbis via Getty Images French actress and sex symbol Brigitte Bardot.

She was something of a walking contradiction. She was rebellious, sexy as anything (the term sex kitten was supposedly formed in her honour), an ingénue and a provocateur.

A queen of French New Wave cinema, Brigitte starred in classic films such as Les Femmes and Le Mépris, and even married celebrated auteur Roger Vadim.

She pouted her way through life and her influence on fashion is undisputed. The Bardot neckline - an off the shoulder swoop that exposes your clavicles - was named after her penchant for showing off her shoulders.

No one defined 1960s style more succinctly and Brigitte embodied a sense of ease and undone beauty.

Her tumbling hair and face framing fringe is a style many have taken as inspiration to the hairdressers, only to be bitterly disappointed when it proved almost impossible to recreate. And her lashings of eyeliner and love of bows look as at-home now as they did back in the 1960s.

© Getty Brigitte Bardot was partial to a mini

H! Fashion's Editor-at-Large and trend expert Natalie Salmon notes of the decade: "The 60s were all about bold prints, mod dresses, and mini skirts. Think A-line silhouettes, go-go boots, and lots of shift dresses. Accessories like big sunglasses, headscarves, and statement jewellery were must-haves."

"The decade was all about mixing fun patterns and bright colours, making every outfit a playful statement of personal style."

Later in life, the star was marred by controversy and a troubling anti-immigration stance, but her influence on fashion still lingers. So let's take a look back at her most iconic fashion moments ever...

1/ 10 © Getty Images Stunning in Saint Tropez An iconic image of Brigitte in Saint Tropez - running barefoot (as she often did) across the beach. Her penchant for going shoe-less was symbolic - a sign of her rebellious nature and resisting the buttoned-up approach of the 1950s in favour of ease and comfort.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Bridal Beauty It's hard to believe that this picture was taken in 1956 when it embodies 1960s glamour, 1970s Bohemian spirit and 1980s edge. Brigitte was undoubtedly ahead of her time. A seriously cool bride would be chomping at the bit to wear this today.

3/ 10 © Getty Images Glorious in Gingham Brigitte Bardot was remarkable because in almost everything she did, she served up a cheeky wink on the side. The playful nature of this gingham dress and pigtails is anything but Dorothy-from-Kansas thanks to the lashings of eyeliner and wry glance.

4/ 10 © Getty Images Mini Dress Moment Brigitte adored a mini dress and it was hard to select our favourite for this gallery, but this glorious moment from Two Weeks in September, shows Brigitte at her best - exuberant and fun loving in a statement mini dress. Simple in silhouette yet utterly timeless in design, her iconic costumes from the film were designed by Tanine Autré.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Hell for Leather Snapped in 1968 and looking ready as anything for the hell raising 1970s, Brigitte looked incredible on arrival at London's Heathrow Airport for the premiere of her latest film Shalako, in which she starred alongside Sean Connery.

6/ 10 © Getty Images Hair Raising We had to include a shot of Brigitte's iconic hair looking at its absolute best. The wispy fringe and piled up bun were pure perfection. Truly summing up the word 'bouffant,' oh how we wish we could recreate this look.

7/ 10 © Bettmann Archive Bridal Bliss A stunning shot of Brigitte marrying her second husband Jacques Charrier in 1959. Her wedding dress of choice has gone down in fashion history as she opted for her favourite print - gingham, in a pink and white iteration. The iconic dress was designed by Jacques Estérel, who often worked with the actress.

8/ 10 © Bettmann Archive Hero Headband Brigitte's love of a stretchy headband was well known, and teamed with a seriously backcombed barnet, the effect offered a more relaxed approach to the 1960s tousled look. Snapped here relaxing between scenes on the set of A Very Private Affair.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Show Your Stripes Another barefoot moment, this time in a fantastic 1950s dress with ruffled petticoats, and straps worn sliding off the shoulder - a Brigitte Bardot classic.