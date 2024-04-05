The Radar: Your Guide to a Seriously Chic Spring

WHERE TO STAY

Cercle x One Hotel Mayfair

One of London's most acclaimed and luxurious hotels has announced that they’re foraying into the fashion world, teaming up with none other than innovative and sustainable fashion rental and resale platform Cercle. This partnership will take the stress out of packing, providing guests to embark on a personal styling quest with fashion experts leading the way. Once you have decided on their looks, Cercle will have them delivered to your room before you check in, ultimately meaning all you have to do is show up, get changed and go on with your day/night in London.