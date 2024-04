This spring abundant offerings are amplified to new heights thanks to a dazzling array of diamonds, coloured stones and precious metals.

Bee My Love Cuff in rose gold with diamonds, POA, Chaumet. Mogra Petal Layer, 18k gold, white diamond, emerald and mother of pearl ring, £5,180 ANANYA. Allegra 18k yellow gold ring set with aquamarine, amethyst, pink tourmaline and pavé diamonds, POA, Bvlgari. Era 14k gold lab-grown diamond ring, £1,290, Pandora.

“In keeping with the spring theme, we chose pieces of jewellery that reflected the organic nature of the props we were working with."

Fiorever 18k white gold ring set with a central brilliant-cut diamond (0.30ct) and pavé diamonds (0.79ct), POA, Bvlgari. Wild Flower pave diamond necklace (13.62ct) set in white gold, POA, Graff. Tiffany Victoria alternating ring in platinum with diamonds, POA, Tiffany & Co. ‘N°5’ Ring in 18k white gold and diamonds, POA, CHANEL High Jewellery. Fiorever 18k white gold ring set with a central brilliant-cut diamond (0.30ct) and pavé diamonds (0.79ct), POA, Bvlgari. Tumbler High Jewellery Bracelet with diamonds set in white gold, POA, Louis Vuitton. Ascending Shadows cocktail ring in light green aluminium, titanium and white gold set with round brilliant diamonds, a 1.11ct Asscher-cut fancy orange brown diamond and 1.11ct radiant-cut fancy yellowish green diamond, POA, De Beers. Dress, £1,650, Zimmermann.

Diva’s Dream high jewellery watch with 18k rose gold case set with round brilliant-cut diamonds (2ct) and 8 brilliant-cut rubies (3.6ct), mother-of-pearl dial and red alligator bracelet, POA, Bvlgari. Florentine ring featuring a cushion shaped Paraiba tourmaline and brilliant cut diamonds set in white enamel and 18k yellow gold, £POA, Boodles. Florentine ring with a cushion shaped Brazilian imperial topaz and brilliant cut diamonds set in white enamel and 18k yellow gold, POA, Boodles. Bois de Rose pink gold Bracelet, £6,950, Dior. Ring in yellow gold with oval-cut tourmalines and pear-cut yellow and pink sapphires, POA, Bucherer Fine Jewellery. 18k yellow gold, emerald and diamond scatter ring, £4,900, ANANYA "From delicate floral designs to sculptural pieces that mimicked the natural and beautiful shapes of the fruit and vegetables."

"The resulting images are enough to make me want to turn my hand to gardening…” - Rachel Story, Fashion Editor Flora ring in 18k yellow gold and diamonds, POA, Gucci. Happy Diamonds ring featuring a dancing diamond, pear shaped diamonds (0.64ct) and further brilliant cut diamonds (0.54ct) set in 18k rose gold, POA, Chopard. Diorette earring pink gold, diamonds and lacquer, £8,650, Dior;. Diorette earring pink gold, diamonds and lacquer, £3,400, Dior. Renee 18k rose gold, morganite and diamond ring, £3,250, Mappin & Webb. Flora earrings in 18k yellow gold and diamonds, POA, Gucci. Precious Lace Mini-Frou-Frou pendant in 18k rose gold and diamonds (0.31ct), £9,800, Chopard. Iconica large bracelet in rose gold, POA, Pomellato

Photographer: Paul Zak

Assisted by: Dan McAlister

Stylist: Rachel Story

Nails: Cherrie Snow at Snow Creatives using CHANEL Le Vernis in Ballerina and CHANEL La Crème Main