The H! Fashion team share their go-to date night beauty products

Irrespective of whether you're still in the heady throes of early romance, eager to impress, or wanting to celebrate withstanding your long-term partner thus far, keen to reignite the passion, date night glam is all about playing to your strengths.

Ultimately, your date is there to experience the pleasure of your company, not critique your makeup skills.

It's painfully clichéd, but if you want to look like the best version of yourself, perhaps with a slightly romantic twist we have so many suggestions.

The H! Fashion team share their go-to beauty products for a truly romantic date night:

Natalie Salmon, Editor

© Phill Taylor © SPACE NK Baby Cheeks Blush Stick - Westman Atelier £44.00 AT SPACE NK

"An instant pick-me-up that turns my 'I slept four hours last night' face into 'I just got back from a chic little ski holiday': Enter the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, aka a date night secret weapon. This creamy little gem is Cupid in a tube. The formula melts onto your skin, giving you that fresh ‘I-just-fell-in-love flush.’ It’s packed with skin-loving ingredients like organic jojoba seed oil and something fancy called berryflux vita (yes, it’s as hydrating and youth-preserving as it sounds), it’s basically skincare disguised as makeup. What’s more? It’s multitasking. Swipe it on your cheeks and your lips, and boom - it’s a love letter to your face. It pampers, it hydrates, and it whispers sweet nothings to your skin."

Raymonda Jalloh, Social Media Editor

© Raymonda Jalloh © Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist - Glossier £30.00 AT GLOSSIER

"Nothing beats a post-winter sun glow, but now I’m back in the UK, UV is few and far between. Although another trip to the tropics is tempting, the Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist is a good compromise for my purse strings and my paid leave. It leaves you with a subtle, sparkly glow usually only achieved by being abroad, and an irresistible Orange Blossom Neroli scent, which has become a revelation in my pre-date night ritual."

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

© Phil Taylor © Selfridges Oudgasm Vanilla Oud Eau De Parfum - KAYALI £35.00 AT SELFRIDGES

"I recommend this perfume to absolutely everyone who will listen and whenever I wear it, I’m guaranteed a compliment or two. To the point that I am now forced to ration my bottle as I can’t bear the thought of it running out before payday. It’s sweet yet earthy (thanks to notes of vanilla, woody spice and praline), and very obviously sexy – well, it is called Oudgasm after all…"

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer

© Cult Beauty Major Glow All Over Glow Balm - Patrick Ta £46.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

"If you want to look irresistible on date night, look no further than Patrick Ta's Glow Balm. This multitasking product makes my skin look like a glazed doughnut and is the ultimate finishing touch to any romantic look. Before I head out on a date, I simply swipe the balm across my décolletage and arms and instantly I'm glowing from within. This gloss is laced with micro-fine pearls and gives me this just-stepped-out-of-the-water dewy sheen. It's also super hydrating due to the inclusion of jojoba oil and shea butter that softens your skin. To amp it up even more, add some body glitter."

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

© Tania Leslau © Cult Beauty Mini Lip + Cheek - Milk Makeup £22.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

"Milk's Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek Werk' has become a staple in my cosmetics bag. I simply dot it on the apple of my cheeks and lips for a sun-kissed look, perfect for after-hours date nights."

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion & Lifestyle Writer

© Lauren Ramsay © Look Fantastic Cleanser - Eve Lom £65.00 AT LOOK FANTASTIC

"As much as I love applying make-up, nothing beats the feeling of taking it all off at the end of the night. My favourite cleanser of all time is the Eve Lom Original Cleansing Balm. It hydrates, gives the skin a glow, and melts off make-up in one swipe. It also comes with a 100% cotton muslin cloth. Simply massage onto your dry face, wet the muslin cloth and watch your glam melt away in an instant. If that's not enough, Sienna Miller has also prepped her skin before events using the Eve Lom collection...."

Chloe Gallagher, Style Writer

© Phill Taylor © Merit Beauty Retrospect L’Extrait de Parfum - Merit Beauty £79.00 AT MERIT

"As much as I love a cult beauty find, perfume holds a special place in my heart. I can't pin down my one favourite scent as I have so many on rotation at all times, but I've recently found the new Merit fragrance and it's one I keep going back to for a romantic night out. It has a subtle floral and fruity scent with a musky base and notes of vanilla. It's perfect for date night because of its staying power. It lingers on the skin for ages and I always get compliments when I wear it."

Orion Scott, Fashion & Accessories Writer

© Orion Scott © Sephora Limitless Lash Mascara - ILIA £28.00 AT SEPHORA

"Whether it's Valentine's Day or not, this Ilia mascara is my Holy Grail. No matter how many mascara's I try I always come back to this one as it doesn't run, is easy to remove and separates and coats my lashes perfectly."

How we chose:

The date night beauty buys chosen below are products that we (the Hello! Fashion team) personally really rate. Date-night ready: All the picks we've chosen are products that we use within our own date night beauty routines. The products vary, spanning from purfumes to mascaras, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing, make us feel glamorous and set the mood.

