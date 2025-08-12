Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best polka dot looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26
A guest wears dots print beige blouse, brown bag, pants outside Marimekko during Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty Images

From jackets to dresses, discover the looks driving us dotty this season

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Copenhagen Fashion Week may have drawn to a close, but its street style influence is still ricocheting across the industry. 

Playful and fun-loving, the sartorial spectacle offers a vibrant splash of colour in contrast to the more commercial, luxury-driven showcases of New York, Paris and Milan.

Hence, we can always rely on the Scandinavian hotspot to deliver the goods. Irresistible trends from flip-flops to bermuda shorts storm our social media feeds, leaving fellow fashion-loving Europeans eagerly awaiting the city’s next bi-annual style bonanza. 

This year, one trend proved dominant above all else. As predicted, polka dots saturated the streets, championed en masse by celebrities and influencers alike. 

The design initially resurged on the spring/summer 2025 runway, with the likes of Jacquemus and Acne Studios integrating polka dots into their preppy collections. Flirtatious and contemporary, the spotted style has since gripped all corners of the fashionscape like no other fad, stretching from the high street to the drawing boards of premium high fashion houses. 

With searches for the print up 736 per cent in July, it came as little surprise that Copenhagen's style set embraced the design with open arms. Brands like Susamusa, Belle The Label and Ganni proved popular picks, helping fashion week attendees lean into the fearless, trend-led aesthetic the Danish metropolis so joyously promotes. 

Discover the best polka dot looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week below and get ahead of the curve for September when NYFW rolls around. 

Best polka dot looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26:

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 07: c, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 07, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Double Dots

Double down on the dots with a striking look featuring contrasting prints. More is more, after all.

A guest wears long dark brown hair worn down in a center part with a smooth finish and understated natural makeup, then an off-white cotton canvas chore jacket with a pointed collar, snap-button front, tonal stitching, and patch pockets over a black inner layer visible at the neckline, a pale yellow soft-leather crossbody pouch bag© Getty Images

Sheer Excellence

Didn't you hear? Sheer midi skirts are all the rage for SS25 - and what better way to champion the style than with a flirtatious yet contemporary polka dot print. 

A guest is seen wearing an Ecru polka dot ensemble with a pair of two tone leather loafers at the Herskind show during Copenhagen Fashion Week day three on August 06, 2025 in Copenhagen,© Getty Images

Game, Set, Match

Indulge with a matching set this summer. Cute and composed, a head-to-toe polka dot ensemble will never fail to make a statement.

7: A guest wears dots print beige blouse, brown bag, pants outside Marimekko during Copenhagen Fashion Week day four on August 07, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Getty Images

Spotted Shirt

One can never go wrong with a polka dot blouse. Easy to pair with trousers and ballet pumps, the summer-into-autumn staple will become your failsafe sartorial comrade. 

Mari Alexander wears black maxi dress with white circles or polka dots, white bag and black blazer outside Deadwood during Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty Images

Modish Maxi

Need an easy-wear piece? A polka dot dress is the ideal throw-on option - making for a breezy yet brilliant scene-stealing look. 

A guest wears sunglasses with tinted lenses and a sleeveless, high-neck top featuring a brown and white polka dot pattern. Hair is styled straight and loose. Large hoop earrings and a gold sun pendant necklace are visible. A dark brown, layered suede skirt is paired with a wide black belt. © Getty Images

Top Tier

Dip your toe into the preppy world of polka dots with a sleek top that oozes versatile flair. Team yours with a longline denim skirt and boots for the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic. 

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 07: A guest wears straight, shoulder-length blonde hair parted in the center and tied back in a low pony with a patterned scarf scrunchie in muted blue and burgundy, small silver hoop and stud earrings and a silver ring, soft neutral lipstick and subtle eyeliner, a black satin high-neck blouse with white polka dots featuring exaggerated puff sleeves and gathered seaming, a multicolor printed scarf tied at the waist, off-white loose cargo trousers in a grey leopard print with patch pockets and articulated knees, a brown suede fringe shoulder bag with long tassels carried under the arm, red textured open-toe slide sandals, and a pale nude pedicure, walking, outside Rotate, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 07, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Power Puff

Make an entrance with an unmissable shoulder silhouette. An Eighties-inspired blouse à la Rotate or Richard Quinn is a sartorial centre piece - especially when peppered with petite polka dots. 

A guest wears a sleeveless dress featuring a black polka dot pattern on a white background, with a halter neck design. A white scarf is draped around the neck. Black rectangular sunglasses are worn. The hair is styled in a sleek, pulled-back bun. A black bangle adorns the wrist. Black wide-leg trousers are visible underneath the dress, which has fringe detailing at the hem. Footwear consists of light-colored flats, outside Gestuz, during Copenhagen Fashion Week© Getty Images

Unexpected Layering

Layering a dress over jeans is Gen Z's answer to any outfit woe. Perfect for both everyday and date night, a spotted swathe of fabric that breezes over trousers is destined to spark style inspo. 

A guest wears straight, center-parted light-blonde hair falling past the shoulders, narrow oval dark-brown sunglasses, and small gold hoop earrings. A deep burgundy knit polo shirt with a spread collar, short sleeves, a three-button placket with white buttons, and a small rectangular black logo patch at the left chest is styled with a white belt bag in a black polka-dot print worn at the waist. A black maxi skirt with a soft drape and tonal lace inset panels toward the hem is paired with brown leather lace-up shoes. A black smartwatch on the left wrist and a ring on the right hand are visible, walking, outside Nicklas Skovgaard, during Copenhagen Fashion Week,© Getty Images

Bags Of Personality

If you're a minimalist at heart but tempted by the occasional trend, look to accessories. A printed bag, be it a bum bag or crossbody, is a playful, practical way to take your look to the next level. 

