Copenhagen Fashion Week may have drawn to a close, but its street style influence is still ricocheting across the industry.

Playful and fun-loving, the sartorial spectacle offers a vibrant splash of colour in contrast to the more commercial, luxury-driven showcases of New York, Paris and Milan.

Hence, we can always rely on the Scandinavian hotspot to deliver the goods. Irresistible trends from flip-flops to bermuda shorts storm our social media feeds, leaving fellow fashion-loving Europeans eagerly awaiting the city’s next bi-annual style bonanza.

This year, one trend proved dominant above all else. As predicted, polka dots saturated the streets, championed en masse by celebrities and influencers alike.

The design initially resurged on the spring/summer 2025 runway, with the likes of Jacquemus and Acne Studios integrating polka dots into their preppy collections. Flirtatious and contemporary, the spotted style has since gripped all corners of the fashionscape like no other fad, stretching from the high street to the drawing boards of premium high fashion houses.

With searches for the print up 736 per cent in July, it came as little surprise that Copenhagen's style set embraced the design with open arms. Brands like Susamusa, Belle The Label and Ganni proved popular picks, helping fashion week attendees lean into the fearless, trend-led aesthetic the Danish metropolis so joyously promotes.

Discover the best polka dot looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week below and get ahead of the curve for September when NYFW rolls around.

Best polka dot looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26:

© Getty Images Double Dots Double down on the dots with a striking look featuring contrasting prints. More is more, after all.

© Getty Images Sheer Excellence Didn't you hear? Sheer midi skirts are all the rage for SS25 - and what better way to champion the style than with a flirtatious yet contemporary polka dot print.

© Getty Images Game, Set, Match Indulge with a matching set this summer. Cute and composed, a head-to-toe polka dot ensemble will never fail to make a statement.

© Getty Images Spotted Shirt One can never go wrong with a polka dot blouse. Easy to pair with trousers and ballet pumps, the summer-into-autumn staple will become your failsafe sartorial comrade.

© Getty Images Modish Maxi Need an easy-wear piece? A polka dot dress is the ideal throw-on option - making for a breezy yet brilliant scene-stealing look.

© Getty Images Top Tier Dip your toe into the preppy world of polka dots with a sleek top that oozes versatile flair. Team yours with a longline denim skirt and boots for the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic.

© Getty Images Power Puff Make an entrance with an unmissable shoulder silhouette. An Eighties-inspired blouse à la Rotate or Richard Quinn is a sartorial centre piece - especially when peppered with petite polka dots.

© Getty Images Unexpected Layering Layering a dress over jeans is Gen Z's answer to any outfit woe. Perfect for both everyday and date night, a spotted swathe of fabric that breezes over trousers is destined to spark style inspo.