The standout trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26

Copenhagen Fashion Week trots onto the fashion calendar each season like a breath of (seriously) fresh air.

For the SS26 shows, attendees were treated to soft femininity, inventive layering and effortlessly modern elegance.

Copenhagen has long been the place to spot trends before they hop onto the cultural zeitgeist and are rocketed into global popularity. It's a marker that Fashion Month is about to kick off (and we are so excited for London Fashion Week's jam-packed schedule this season.)

Our Scandi cousins are masters at quirky details - think skirts over trousers and unexpected pattern clashes, and they gave the popular polka dot their stamp of approval too.

© Getty Images Glorious guests at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26

This season, we spotted whimsical boho romance alongside sleek tailoring. Pastel palettes sat alongside muted neutrals, and 3D florals were spied blooming everywhere.

So grab your notebooks and take a seat as here are the trends spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 that we can't wait to copy...

Pink Slip

© Launchmetrics Birrot SS25 © Launchmetrics Forza Collective SS26 © Launchmetrics Baum und Pferdgarten SS26

The sweetest, softest shade of all was spotted top-to-toe at Forza Collective, Birrot and Baum und Pferdgarten, with the latter opting for stark black and rich oxblood accessories to ground the super-feminine shade. The perfect look for a much-needed pick-me-up in the new year, when the weather inevitably isn't playing ball.

Toe the Line

© Launchmetrics Deadwood Studios SS26 © Launchmetrics Alis S26 © Launchmetrics Filippa K SS26

Get your pedicurist on speed dial, according to the Danes (and a plethora of celebs including Kylie Jenner), your dogs are going to be out come spring! Spotted both on and off the runway, the humble flip flop is finally ready to march off the beach and onto the catwalk. Time to dust off your sandals (and get your plasters ready for those pesky in-between toe rubs.)

Scarf Down

© Launchmetrics Baum und Pferdgarten SS26 © Launchmetrics MKDT Studio SS26 © Launchmetrics Skall Studio SS26

The accessory of Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26? Why the humble silk scarf, which was styled in a plethora of ways and is the key piece to transform your wardrobe for the season ahead. At MKDT Studio, scarfs were tied around necks, standing upright as if perpetually caught in a gust of wind (also spotted at Rave Review), while at Skall Studio they were worn over trousers in a nod to the 90s.

Balloon Trousers

© Launchmetrics Copenhagen SS26 Street Style © Getty Images Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 street style © Getty Images Copenhagen Fashion Week street style strikes again

The street style at Copenhagen is world renowned and often rivals the runway as the place to spot the next buzzy trend. And we've had balloon skirts, and we've had bloomers galore. We now raise you the ultimate fusion - the balloon trouser. This season's new super wearable shape is cuffed at the ankle and waist and balloons out in the middle. A properly fresh way to take up space for SS26.

Blooming Florals

© Launchmetrics Cecilie Bahnsen SS26 © Launchmetrics OpéraSport SS26 © Launchmetrics Munthe SS26

Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 got us feeling all fuzzy by championing unapologetic romance on so many of the runways. Cecilie Bahnsen showcased her signature big, bold designs that should be on every cool-bride's wish list, while OpéraSport paired matching floral lace tops and bags with jeans. Perfection.