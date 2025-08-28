Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The standout trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26
Subscribe
The standout trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26

The standout trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26

Get ready for some serious Fashion Editor approved outfit inspiration...

Image
Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Copenhagen Fashion Week trots onto the fashion calendar each season like a breath of (seriously) fresh air.

For the SS26 shows, attendees were treated to soft femininity, inventive layering and effortlessly modern elegance.

Copenhagen has long been the place to spot trends before they hop onto the cultural zeitgeist and are rocketed into global popularity. It's a marker that Fashion Month is about to kick off (and we are so excited for London Fashion Week's jam-packed schedule this season.)

Our Scandi cousins are masters at quirky details - think skirts over trousers and unexpected pattern clashes, and they gave the popular polka dot their stamp of approval too. 

Fashion Week guests wearing stripes, polka dots, trench coats and bomber jackets walk down the street in Copenhagen. © Getty Images
Glorious guests at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26

This season, we spotted whimsical boho romance alongside sleek tailoring. Pastel palettes sat alongside muted neutrals, and 3D florals were spied blooming everywhere. 

So grab your notebooks and take a seat as here are the trends spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 that we can't wait to copy... 

Pink Slip

Birrot SS25© Launchmetrics
Birrot SS25
Forza Collective SS26© Launchmetrics
Forza Collective SS26
Baum und Pferdgarten SS26© Launchmetrics
Baum und Pferdgarten SS26

The sweetest, softest shade of all was spotted top-to-toe at Forza Collective, Birrot and Baum und Pferdgarten, with the latter opting for stark black and rich oxblood accessories to ground the super-feminine shade. The perfect look for a much-needed pick-me-up in the new year, when the weather inevitably isn't playing ball. 

Toe the Line

Deadwood Studios SS26© Launchmetrics
Deadwood Studios SS26
Alis S26© Launchmetrics
Alis S26
Filippa K SS26© Launchmetrics
Filippa K SS26

Get your pedicurist on speed dial, according to the Danes (and a plethora of celebs including Kylie Jenner), your dogs are going to be out come spring! Spotted both on and off the runway, the humble flip flop is finally ready to march off the beach and onto the catwalk. Time to dust off your sandals (and get your plasters ready for those pesky in-between toe rubs.)

Scarf Down

Baum und Pferdgarten SS26© Launchmetrics
Baum und Pferdgarten SS26
MKDT Studio SS26© Launchmetrics
MKDT Studio SS26
Skall Studio SS26© Launchmetrics
Skall Studio SS26

The accessory of Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26? Why the humble silk scarf, which was styled in a plethora of ways and is the key piece to transform your wardrobe for the season ahead. At MKDT Studio, scarfs were tied around necks, standing upright as if perpetually caught in a gust of wind (also spotted at Rave Review), while at Skall Studio they were worn over trousers in a nod to the 90s. 

Balloon Trousers

Copenhagen SS26 Street Style© Launchmetrics
Copenhagen SS26 Street Style
A guest wears a black bucket hat with light blonde hair tucked underneath, soft pink lipstick, a white lightweight woven blouse with oversized black polka dots, a self-tie bow at the neck, and billowy long sleeves with gathered cuffs, paired with voluminous pale pink balloon-hem trousers in a flowy fabric gathered at the ankles, black flat flip-flops with thin straps, and bright red nail polish on fingernails, walking, outside Marimekko, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, © Getty Images
Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 street style
A guest wears dark hair slicked back into a low bun, pearl drop earrings, a collarless ivory jacket in a structured, soft drapey fabric with long wide sleeves, a chest patch pocket, a straight hem, and a concealed front finished with a single oversized dark button at the neckline, paired with matching ivory balloon trousers cut wide through the leg with deep pleats and elasticized cuffs, a small black drawstring pouch and a white pleated hand fan on a gold-tone ring handle are carried with a bright pink smartphone, white crew socks, and black ballet flats with a glossy cap toe and bow detail, standing still, outside Birrot, during Copenhagen Fashion Week© Getty Images
Copenhagen Fashion Week street style strikes again

The street style at Copenhagen is world renowned and often rivals the runway as the place to spot the next buzzy trend. And we've had balloon skirts, and we've had bloomers galore. We now raise you the ultimate fusion - the balloon trouser. This season's new super wearable shape is cuffed at the ankle and waist and balloons out in the middle. A properly fresh way to take up space for SS26. 

Blooming Florals

Cecilie Bahnsen SS26© Launchmetrics
Cecilie Bahnsen SS26
OpéraSport SS26© Launchmetrics
OpéraSport SS26
Munthe SS26© Launchmetrics
Munthe SS26

Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 got us feeling all fuzzy by championing unapologetic romance on so many of the runways. Cecilie Bahnsen showcased her signature big, bold designs that should be on every cool-bride's wish list, while OpéraSport paired matching floral lace tops and bags with jeans. Perfection.  

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More August Digital Edition 2025
See more