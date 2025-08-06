Budge up summer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday press tour wardrobe has got all us all tingly for autumn

Alright, the sun might be shining, but in the fashion calendar, we are gearing up for autumn.
It's the time to look forward, to start contemplating what sumptuous wares we'll be donning when the mercury starts to drop. And the perfect inspiration has fallen right into our laps courtesy of Jenna Ortega on her sensational press tour for the series 2 of Netflix smash Wednesday.
The first half of the series hits Netflix on August 6, with the latter episodes landing on September 3, and the actress has been spotted everywhere from London to New York to promote the follow-up season.
But it's the flawless, gothic inspired outfits we want to celebrate here! Striking the perfect balance between runway slick with a darker edge, this is method dressing at its most wearable, high-fashion finest. And we're obsessed.
Jenna flawlessly fuses gothic romance, sharp tailoring and modern melancholy. Ortega isn't just promoting television's darkest darling, she's ushering in a new era of autumnal chic, and we are fully on board.
Jenna, styled by Enrique Melendez leans into gothic glamour layered with luxury codes - and a nod to the macabre femininity that’s dominating the AW25 runways.
So let's take a look at Jenna Ortega's best Wednesday Season 2 press tour looks so far...