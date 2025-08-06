Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Budge up summer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday press tour wardrobe has got all us all tingly for autumn
Subscribe
Budge up summer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday press tour wardrobe has got all us all tingly for autumn
Digital Cover fashion-trends© GC Images

Budge up summer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday press tour wardrobe has got all us all tingly for autumn

We've rounded up the best looks from the Netflix star's press tour circuit

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Alright, the sun might be shining, but in the fashion calendar, we are gearing up for autumn. 

It's the time to look forward, to start contemplating what sumptuous wares we'll be donning when the mercury starts to drop. And the perfect inspiration has fallen right into our laps courtesy of Jenna Ortega on her sensational press tour for the series 2 of Netflix smash Wednesday.

The first half of the series hits Netflix on August 6, with the latter episodes landing on September 3,  and the actress has been spotted everywhere from London to New York to promote the follow-up season. 

But it's the flawless, gothic inspired outfits we want to celebrate here! Striking the perfect balance between runway slick with a darker edge, this is method dressing at its most wearable, high-fashion finest. And we're obsessed. 

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in a black cape with her signature pigtails and Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair with a bob hairstyle of many different pastel colours and a purple and black striped blazer© JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in series 2 of Wednesday on Netflix

Jenna flawlessly fuses gothic romance, sharp tailoring and modern melancholy. Ortega isn't just promoting television's darkest darling, she's ushering in a new era of autumnal chic, and we are fully on board. 

Jenna, styled by Enrique Melendez leans into gothic glamour layered with luxury codes - and a nod to the macabre femininity that’s dominating the AW25 runways.

So let's take a look at Jenna Ortega's best Wednesday Season 2 press tour looks so far...

1/6

New York City© GC Images

New York City

There's something so gloriously macabre about a mustard shade teamed with rich brown draping. 10/10 for this ruffled ensemble Jenna. 

2/6

New York City© GC Images

New York City

No picture has ever made us want to run out and buy an absolutely massive hat more than this shot of Jenna Ortega in New York. Absolutely sublime. 

3/6

New York © GC Images

New York

For an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York, Jenna opted for an incredible corset dress with 'undone' details from Elena Velez.

4/6

New York City© Getty Images for Netflix

New York City

Wearing every goth girl's favourite run inspo: Ann Demeulemeester, fresh from the AW25 runway for the New York season premiere. 

5/6

Paris© Getty Images

Paris

Possibly our favourite look of the tour can be none other than Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood FW25 paired with Bondeye jewelry. Gothic perfection with a punk twist. 

6/6

London© Samir Hussein/WireImage

London

For the season premiere in London, another artfully 'undone' number with lots of sheer detail courtesy of Ashi Studio, teamed with Rainbow K jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More