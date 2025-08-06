Budge up summer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday press tour wardrobe has got all us all tingly for autumn

Alright, the sun might be shining, but in the fashion calendar, we are gearing up for autumn.

It's the time to look forward, to start contemplating what sumptuous wares we'll be donning when the mercury starts to drop. And the perfect inspiration has fallen right into our laps courtesy of Jenna Ortega on her sensational press tour for the series 2 of Netflix smash Wednesday.

The first half of the series hits Netflix on August 6, with the latter episodes landing on September 3, and the actress has been spotted everywhere from London to New York to promote the follow-up season.

But it's the flawless, gothic inspired outfits we want to celebrate here! Striking the perfect balance between runway slick with a darker edge, this is method dressing at its most wearable, high-fashion finest. And we're obsessed.

© JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in series 2 of Wednesday on Netflix

Jenna flawlessly fuses gothic romance, sharp tailoring and modern melancholy. Ortega isn't just promoting television's darkest darling, she's ushering in a new era of autumnal chic, and we are fully on board.

Jenna, styled by Enrique Melendez leans into gothic glamour layered with luxury codes - and a nod to the macabre femininity that’s dominating the AW25 runways.

So let's take a look at Jenna Ortega's best Wednesday Season 2 press tour looks so far...

1/ 6 © GC Images New York City There's something so gloriously macabre about a mustard shade teamed with rich brown draping. 10/10 for this ruffled ensemble Jenna.

2/ 6 © GC Images New York City No picture has ever made us want to run out and buy an absolutely massive hat more than this shot of Jenna Ortega in New York. Absolutely sublime.

3/ 6 © GC Images New York For an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York, Jenna opted for an incredible corset dress with 'undone' details from Elena Velez.

4/ 6 © Getty Images for Netflix New York City Wearing every goth girl's favourite run inspo: Ann Demeulemeester, fresh from the AW25 runway for the New York season premiere.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Paris Possibly our favourite look of the tour can be none other than Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood FW25 paired with Bondeye jewelry. Gothic perfection with a punk twist.

