Editor’s Letter: The 'Fashion Edition' Digital Issue

2024 isn’t over yet, but it’s already been laden with unforgettable fashion moments and trends that have defined the year—and our wardrobes.

That’s why I’m beyond excited to bring you this special Fashion Edition digital issue, designed with you in mind to inspire, refresh, and get you ready for all things autumn and party season.

This time of year is all about savouring those cosy, chic vibes. I fear being branded ‘basic’ for saying this, but I really can’t help but love autumn - not so much for the brisk weather as for the sartorial opportunities. It’s the season for shaggy coats, suede boots, and perfecting the art of layering. As we step into the festive period, there’s also that added sparkle in the air, and the urge to look your best becomes even more irresistible. It’s a time when maximalism—a mix of bold textures, luxurious fabrics, and unapologetic glam—truly shines.

In this issue, we’re here to elevate your party season, bringing you the ultimate guides to soiree-ready looks, whether it’s your new go-to cocktail dress or a show-stopping pair of heels. We’re spotlighting the ‘14 Best Luxury Partywear Brands’ to help you feel like a superstar, plus check out our selection of the 15 Chicest Party Season Heels to add that extra dazzle to your step this year. Want to amp up your holiday glam? Our ‘Party Makeup’ feature brings you all the essentials for a jaw-dropping festive look. And if it’s all-out glitz you’re after, don’t miss our guide to the ‘Best Designer Party Dresses’ for an unadulterated dose of glam.

But it wouldn’t be a true Fashion Edition without some insider style insights. We’re thrilled to feature an interview with the visionary ‘image architect’ Law Roach, where he talks about his shock retirement, the highs and challenges of his journey, and what it takes to build a personal style legacy. Plus, we’re tapping into the expertise of 5th House PR founder Sophia Greene, who shares her tips on staying stylish and sophisticated for the busy months ahead.

To top it off, meet a few of us from the H! Fashion team. Lauren, Raymonda, and I have opened up about our favourite confidence-boosting hacks, our biggest style inspirations, and our go-to beauty routines to get you inspired for the season.

This issue is packed with all the glam and guidance you need to make this party season unforgettable. So grab your favourite tipple, dive in, and let’s make the rest of 2024 sparkle…