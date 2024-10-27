Law Roach Reflects: Shock retirement, styling Zendaya and seeking inner peace

The term 'iconic' is bounded around in the fashion industry, but in reality, a select few truly embody the concept.

Law Roach is one person who certainly does. The self-professed image architect, celebrity stylist and now, writer, has forged an unparalleled career, acting as the force behind Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Anya Taylor-Joy and Hunter Schafer’s most coveted, internet-breaking outfits.

His relationship with Zendaya catapulted both client and clothing connoisseur into the limelight. Law began styling the former Disney star in 2011, when the actress was just fifteen. Over ten years and a vintage 'Gynoid' Mugler suit later, and the two have become a force of nature within the fashion industry.

© Getty Law's clients include Zendaya, Celine Dion and Hunter Schafer

"She’s taught me so much unconditional love and gratitude," Law says of the Dune actress, whom he has sartorially nurtured since adolescence.

"When fashion is really in us, it's something that you wake up and go to bed thinking about."

Championing emerging talent, be it brand or actor, has become the stylist’s bread and butter. Now, he’s encouraging young members of the fashion community to earn their seat at the table: "Know you have a long journey ahead of you and don't give up. Don’t let anybody force you to give up. When fashion is really in us, it's something that you wake up and go to bed thinking about."

"Find people whose work you like and ask them to mentor you. Find a great internship, assist somebody who you like and work hard. I feel like the work ethic has changed and we feel entitled about people teaching us things. You have to work for that knowledge."

© Courtesy of CÎROC Vodka © Courtesy of CÎROC Vodka

Law knows a thing or two about the grind. The Chicago-native kick-started his career as a vintage dealer, an endeavour which took off when he moved to Los Angeles. Citing Pechuga in LA and One of a Kind in London as his go-to hubs for vintage gems, the 46-year-old offers advice about sourcing truly special pieces. After all, this is the mastermind behind Zendaya’s Challenger's press tour wardrobe, Hunter Schafer’s Ann Demeulemeester feather bra, Araian Grande’s cloud-like Giambattista Valli gown and Celine Dion’s Paris couture week carousel. To name a few.

"I feel like the work ethic has changed and we feel entitled about people teaching us things. You have to work for that knowledge.”

"It’s about finding the people who don't have brick and mortar stores, the people that's by appointment only. Once you start going down that rabbit hole you start connecting and creating relationships with people. It's about building the network."

© Courtesy of CÎROC Vodka The Hollywood stylist documents his journey in his new book 'How To Build A Fashion Icon'

His shock retirement came in 2023. Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Law was inundated with replies from Naomi Campbell to Pierpaolo Piccioli rebuking the news. The fashion world didn't want to let go, but for the stylist, it was essential. Speaking at Résidence CÎROC in The Standard hotel attended by H! Fashion, Law said, "I got on a plane to Miami as I was walking in a Hugo Boss show and that’s when I wrote the [Instagram post]. Everything hit me at one time. No matter how big I got, or how successful or how known my name or work was, these people felt I had to answer to them. I couldn’t take it anymore."

His trials and tribulations as a high-profile stylist and celebrity in his own right are documented in his new book, How to Build a Fashion Icon.

© Getty Hunter Schafer in Ann Demeulemeester © Getty Zendaya in Mugler © Getty Anya Taylor-Joy in Bob Mackie

A hybrid memoir-manifesto, Law’s writing debut comes at a pivotal moment in his life. Poised yet ever-playful, Law offers readers a step-by-step in the art of self-assurance, citing confidence as the key to achieving iconic status.

While he continues to inspire young fashion insiders to sneak into shows and uncover blossoming brands, Law is prioritising finding his peace, "Right now at this moment, all I focus on is my happiness and if it doesn't make me happy, I'm not doing it. I'm not letting anybody make me happy. No brand, no man, none of it."