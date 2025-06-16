Demi Moore just declared square nails the must-have manicure of summer 2025

Demi Moore may be known for her glossy raven lengths, but recently, she's let her mani moments do all the talking.

At a panel event for her upcoming Paramount+ series Landman, the beauty muse debuted ultra-chic square nails that serve as the perfect minimalist mani inspiration for summer 2025.

Wearing a structured white Schiaparelli blazer and relaxed light blue denim jeans, the Golden Globe-winning actress complemented the look with softly squared nails in a subtle pearlescent pink-to-white ombré finish. The effect? A fresh spin on the French manicure, which felt more 'quiet luxury' than Y2K throwback.

© Getty Images for Paramount+ We spotted Demi Moore's subtle new beauty detail at the Landman FYC Event

Though Demi is no stranger to square shapes or neutral tones, her past manicures have leaned softer - rounded-square tips in creamy hues created by celebrity nail artist Imarni, most recently seen at the 2025 SAG Awards and Oscars. This latest mani, however, felt sharper, longer and more statement-making than we’ve seen from her before.

Longer than a blunt cut but less dramatic than a stiletto, the square shape is low-maintenance yet high-impact - perfect for those embracing a polished but effortless summer vibe. At the start of the year, we saw beauty lovers leaning towards almond and rounded shapes. It’s a subtle shift, but it could signal a larger trend: the return of the clean, squared-off nail.

© Variety via Getty Images The actress showed off her classic square french tip nails

Julia Diogo, the expert nail artist behind the manicures of celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Shanina Shaik actually predicted this return. She previously revealed that in 2025, we would eventually see the return of the soft, square nails because it's a "manageable yet stylish feel."

Lauren Williams, director of leading nail care brand London Grace, also told H! Fashion: "For an eye-catching look, square nails enhance a longer, narrow nail bed and provide a greater surface area for nail art," Lauren says. "Simply file the sides of the nails straight down from the nail bed and then shape straight across the tip of the nail to create 90-degree angles.

We recommend this shape to clients looking for bespoke or hand-painted nail designs. This classic shape is versatile and allows for intricate art, perfect for making a statement."

As we look towards warmer days, perhaps use Demi as inspiration and take your manicure in a fresh yet sleek direction.