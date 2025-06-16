Why everyone's asking for 'Sorbet Nails' at the salon this summer

From pistachio greens to soft mango yellows and creamy raspberry pinks, sorbet nails are officially the freshest (and most delicious) manicure trend of summer 2025.

If you're looking to add some colour to your manicure this summer but in a chic way, opt for this fresh new design that is taking over nail salon's.

What are Sorbet Nails?

© Pintrest The sweet nail trend taking over the summer

Inspired by the pastel shades of our favourite frozen treats, this ultra-wearable look is all about soft, sweet hues with a glossy, almost water-like finish that screams sunshine and gelato runs.

Unlike bold neons or chrome finishes, sorbet nails bring a subtle vibrancy that works across every skin tone and nail length. Think lemon meringue tips, strawberry milk bases, and lilac gelato overlays.

Whether you go for a single shade or mix and match across your fingers for a 'scoops of the week' effect, the result is playful yet chic. Bonus points for matching your mani to your favourite summer drink (iced matcha? Strawberry spritz?).

© Pintrest This bright, ombré hue is the cool-girl way to incorporate colour into your summer manicure

How to do Sorbet Nails at home

According to the nail experts at Fresha, the key to mastering the sorbet nail trend is in the finish. "You’ll want a high-gloss top coat for that ice cream shine, and creamy, semi-sheer layers to keep the colour looking light and buildable," the beauty platform's nail artists suggest.

For those looking to DIY the look at home, brands like OPI, Essie, and Nails Inc have released seasonal collections that are practically made for this trend. Our top picks include Essie’s Pastel Paradise, OPI’s Gelato Collection, and Nailberry’s breathable Candy Floss Pink.

© Pintrest From pastel pinks to greens - this is the must-have nail colour of the summer

Apply the Base Colour: Apply a thin base coat of your chosen colour (e.g., a soft white or a pastel shade). Create the Gradient or Swirl Effect: To create a gradient, apply your chosen pastel colours in thin layers, blending them together as you go, or use a sponge to create a gradient. To make a watercolor swirl, work with one nail at a time, apply your base color, then immediately add dots or stripes of your other pastel colours. Finally, use a clean brush or toothpick to gently blend the colours together in a swirling or 'S' shape. Add a Top Coat: Once the colours are dry, apply a glossy top coat to seal in the design and add shine.

So if you’re stuck between choosing a summer nail colour this season, take it as your sign: grab a scoop, pick a pastel, and let your fingertips do the talking.