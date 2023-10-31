Victoria Beckham reveals the first ever trend she started while still a schoolgirl

Long before she became a fashion mogul, Victoria Beckham’s passion for design was evident. Even as a schoolgirl, she exhibited a flair for creativity that foreshadowed her future in the fashion industry.

The Spice Girl turned renowned designer revealed that her desire to create her own label was ingrained in her from a young age. As a student, she used to modify her school uniforms and those of her classmates, showcasing her natural talent for fashion.

“It was always what I wanted to do. At school, I would personalise my school uniforms and those of my classmates too,” she told Vogue France. One of her notable early trends involved a clever layering technique, “I also started a trend that consisted of wearing a pair of socks pulled up high, then another pair worn over them, pulled down low, creating the illusion of longer legs. Then, you shorten the skirt.”

Victoria Beckham still experiments with hemlines as a designer

Strategically paired with a shortened skirt this innovative style quickly caught on with other students seeking to elongate their legs effortlessly, “This trend took off and spread all around the school,” she confirms.

Victoria's creative ingenuity not only made her a trendsetter among her peers but also left her mother amused and slightly exasperated, “My mom was beside herself. She would say, ‘Now I need to get two pairs of socks ready every morning, and that’s without counting two more pairs for your sister who does the same thing as you.’”

Victoria fondly recalled her mother's reaction, who found herself having to prepare extra pairs of socks every morning to keep up with her daughter's trendsetting habits. Despite the additional workload, it was undeniable that Victoria's unique fashion sense and innovative ideas were destined for a larger stage.

This early experience clearly laid the foundation for Victoria Beckham's journey into the world of fashion, which eventually led her to establish her own successful fashion empire, cementing her status as a style icon.