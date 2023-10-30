Victoria Beckham makes surprise announcement about Kim Kardashian's iconic pink dress

Victoria Beckham has recently unveiled a surprising revalation about Kim Kardashian's show-stopping bespoke Paris Fashion Week look.

The slinky garment, which captured everyone's attention when Kim wore it to Victoria's latest Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris, is now set to become a coveted item that fans can actually get their hands on.

In a video on Instagram, Victoria shared her excitement about the dress, saying, "I created this dress exclusively for @KimKardashian to wear at my #VBSS24 show in Paris. I immediately wanted it! The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!!”

© WWD Kim Kardashian wore the gown at the Victoria Beckham show

Exclusively designed for Kim Kardashian, the dress boasts a body skimming silhouette in a beautiful saccharine hue. Victoria's admiration for the dress is evident, “Now, I'm sure a few of you recognize this dress. This was the dress that I created exclusively for Kim to wear to my last show in Paris,” she explained in the video, “She looked incredible and I think I was the first person to say I want that dress, because Kim really did look sensational in it.”

The former Spice Girl couldn't stop gushing about the dress, "I love the simple shape and moving around. So you can see what happens when the light hits the fabric. It's a soft baby pink and it's just incredible, a super flattering shape, very comfortable, a really great fabric. I love it.”

Shopping VB could be the fastest way to keep up with Kardashian, as the designer has decided to make this custom dress accessible to the public. Through an exclusive stock drop on her website, VictoriaBeckham.com Kim fans and fashion lovers alike can register to gain access to this limited-edition piece, along with other exclusive drops.

Kim and Victoria actually share a lot of style signatures, a penchant for Balenciaga’s pantaboots, monochromatic outfits, oversized sunglasses and form-flattering garbs come to mind.

As we eagerly anticipate the next drop, one thing is certain: this dress is a testament to the sartorial magic that happens when two iconic fashion figures collide.