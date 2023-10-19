Victoria Beckham wears tights as trousers to support David's last match

Victoria Beckham, renowned fashion icon and designer, made headlines yet again with a bold fashion choice at Inter Miami CF's final match of the MLS season.

Accompanying her husband, David Beckham, the former Spice Girl confidently sported tights as trousers, a daring fashion statement that only she could pull off with such elegance.

While the details of her attire, (particularly whether she was wearing her favourite Balenciaga Pantaboots) remained unconfirmed, her unmatched confidence left onlookers in awe. This particular fashion statement, though unconventional, perfectly epitomised Victoria's ability to blend high fashion with everyday moments, making her a trendsetter for fashion enthusiasts around the world.

© Megan Briggs David Beckham was supported by his family at DRV PNK Stadium

Victoria's choice to wear tights as trousers not only grabbed our attention for transitional dressing style cues, but also showcased her support for a tonal all-black winter palette. The couple's enduring love and mutual support has long been admired, making them a power couple both on and off the field, as shown in Netflix’s record breaking Beckham documentary.

The match, a crucial one for Inter Miami, saw the Beckham family, including their son Cruz and daughter Harper, gathered in Fort Lauderdale to support their patriarch. Despite the pressure, Victoria exuded grace and style pairing the tights with a chic black longline blazer, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. As a designer herself, Victoria has always been at the forefront of fashion trends, unafraid to experiment and push the boundaries of traditional fashion norms. Although lauded at the time, it’s not everyone who is daring enough to wear purple to their own wedding.

The Beckham family's presence at the match, coupled with Victoria's sartorial choice, added an extra layer of glamour to the event. As always, Victoria Beckham continues to influence the fashion landscape, leaving her mark with every ensemble she wears, reaffirming her status as a style icon.