Nicola Peltz just wore one of Victoria Beckham's affordable luxury bags

Whenever one of our style muses sports something even remotely affordable, we can’t help ourselves from adding it to the top of our payday lust-list. This week's wishlist addition is a staple in both Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham’s wardrobe.

If there’s one thing we know about Victoria’s daughter-in-law Nicola, it’s that she's a major VB stan. Whether she’s supporting the front row at fashion week, channelling Vic’s all-white power suit on the red carpet or donning ready-to-wear and beauty pieces while out and about on the world stage.

Just yesterday Brooklyn Beckham's wife proved she’s most definitely Victoria's favourite child as yesterday she posted an image to her 3.1million followers, dripping head to toe in Victoria Beckham delights.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola is the perfect VB postergirl

The director, actress and fashion muse chose to sport a tailored black wool blazer with white accent piping from Victoria Beckham's latest Spring/ Summer collection. She Paired her perfectly fitting blazer with matching trousers from the same collection and Victoria's personal favourite clutch bag for SS24, the Victoria Clutch Bag in Sesame Leather.

© Victoria Beckham The Victoria Clutch Bag In Sesame Leather

The Victoria Clutch Bag currently retails online for £650.00 and is available in five different dreamy colourways, including a rich burgundy shade. Made from textured shiny calf leather, this clutch bag is the perfect size for those who need to house a little more than just a lip balm on an evening out and also features a decadent engraved VB branded padlock on the zip puller and closure.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham We love to see a stylish queen rewear her wardrobe

This isn’t the first time Nicola has sported her beloved VB clutch. Early last month she posted a series of images to her ‘gram while on a night out, her clutch tucked securely under her arm whilst she posed for pics. Previous to that she celebrated her husband Brookyln’s birthday, this time donning a black version of the bag.