It-girls can't stop wearing this Princess Diana-inspired bag for spring 2024

We're rejoicing in the fact that spring has finally arrived.

We're saying goodbye to chunky coats and winter boots (although, a layer or two is still necessary for those of us living in the UK) and welcoming transitional outerwear, buildable layers and airy silhouettes.

The turning of the season is often the perfect time for an accessories switch-up, too. And if you're looking for an accessory that is bang on trend for this season, let Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney be your inspiration: fashion's coolest A-listers have all been spotted with the same Princess Diana-inspired top handle bag.

The Medusa '95 Tote Bag from Versace's SS24 collection takes inspiration from the brand's 'Diana' handbag - the bag carried by the former Princess of Wales at Gianni Versace's memorial service in 1997, which she paired with an effortlessly chic black sleeveless midi dress.

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales at the last tribute to Gianni Versace at Milan Cathedral carrying her 'Diana' handbag

The new season bag features a similar boxy shape and clean lines, and is finished with the same Medusa ’95 hardware - a House code that debuted in 1995.

Last month, Selena Gomez donned a cool-girl-approved outfit with a rebellious edge, wearing a black lace mini dress layered with a black leather jacket with gigot sleeves and leather over-the-knee boots, finishing off with her Medusa '95 Tote.

© Getty Selena Gomez oozed rebellious femininity in February

At Versace's Milan Fashion Week AW24 show, The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway, who is also a close friend of the brand, perfected modern elegance in a corset-style red midi dress, which she paired with tonal court heels.

© Getty Anne Hathaway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week AW24

2024's current It-girl Sydney Sweeney was also spotted with the bag this month. She proved the power of an all-black outfit in an LBD, court pumps and of course, her Versace bag.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney stunned in a black mini dress and her Medusa '95 in NYC this month

The popularity of this bag is unsurprising considering the dominance of 90s fashion in 2024 - from supermodel-approved satin slip dresses to Angelina Jolie-style ultra chic separates. Plus, Princess Diana's style legacy lives on, continuing to influence designers and fashion lovers alike.