Digital Cover fashion-trends

Lily-Rose Depp proves the midriff is the ultimate fashion accessory

The star of The Idol just became out spring fashion muse...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Lily-Rose Depp has traded in her ‘outerwear as underwear’ look for a knitted crop top and low-rise mini skirt, effortlessly proving that the midriff will forever be summer's hottest accessory. 

The daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Chantal Paradis donned the daring look to attend the Chanel Cruise 2024-2025 show in Marseille, France.

Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel Cruise 2024-2025 show on May 02, 2024 in a mini skirt and crop© Getty
Personally, I'm channelling this look all summer

Lily has been one of the French Maison's ambassadors since 2015 and was of course dripping head to toe in Chanel. She paired her scoop neck black knit crop top with a knitted pink and grey floral adorned mini skirt, a Barbie pink shoulder bag, black slingback heels, gold earrings and a pair of sleek sunglasses. 

The look comes as no surprise to fashion fans as most of the muse's best looks have been designed by the house, including her ethereal floaty Venice Film Festival 2019 gown and her Cannes Film Festival 2023 archive Chanel black sequin mini dress.

Lily-Rose Depp attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021© Getty
This makes us wonder what she might don to this year's event...

This isn’t the first time Lily has made a case for using the midriff as an accessory. In 2021 she sported a pink sequinned Chanel skirt and crop look to attend the 2021 Met Gala where the theme was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. 

Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 in jeans, a crop top and pink tweed jacket© Getty
Another killer spring/summer look to channel

She then again showed off her toned abs at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2021 womenswear show in Paris, this time pairing an itty-bitty floral beaded crop with a pair of blue jeans, a striking gold waist belt and a pink-hued tweed jacket. 

The Idol actress can of course pull off any look, especially when genetically gifted with genes like hers, but the midriff is one of those accessories that requires a certain je ne sais quoi, of which Lily has ample. 

