Lily-Rose Depp rocks seriously unexpected lingerie in photoshoot with girlfriend 070 Shake

The Idol actress wore an off-beat 'nuts and bolts' bra for the occasion...

Lily-Rose Depp just took the utilitarian trend to a whole new level – and we genuinely had to do a double take.

The star of HBO's The Idol is renowned for her super laid-back approach towards the street style game.

From minimalist tank tops and low-waisted trousers to sleek shades and fuss-free mini skirts, every time Lily-Rose heads out, she delivers a masterclass in off-duty cool.

But her most recent look, part of a PDA-themed photoshoot by creatives Spencer Singer and Zora Sicher, felt more calculated and deliberately high impact.

In a series of stylish snaps shared on Instagram with her 8.4m followers, Lily-Rose appeared to be channelling the off-beat glamour of her on-screen counterpart, Jocelyn.

The 24-year-old plays the troubled pop star in The Idol, the divisive HBO series in which she starred alongside The Weeknd. It has just been announced that the show will not be returning for a second season, and that news comes after the final sixth episode was dropped.

A disappointing ending to arguably Lily-Rose's biggest role to date, and yet, it appears as though the actress is pushing through this setback by throwing herself into her work, including building up her modelling portfolio.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis rocked some seriously edgy 'fits in a new photoshoot. One snap, which was giving major night bus energy, saw her resting her head on the shoulder of her girlfriend 070 Shake while wearing pink embellished micro shorts and vibrant suede boots.

© Instagram / @lilyrosedepp The actress sported a seriously unconventional bra for the occasion

Another saw her in an embrace with her "prince charming" on a white duvet. Lily-Rose displayed a very literal take on the utilitarian aesthetic, sporting a weathered-looking micro bra, adorned with what appeared to be nuts and bolts. A capable DIY queen? We can't help but applaud…

The image played with the idea of traditional functionality, with Lily-Rose's fellow model sporting lived-in combat boots and heavy-duty, top-stitched trousers. The actress topped off her look with retro-looking patterned holdups and her signature look of insouciance.