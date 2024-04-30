Emily Ratajkowski's baby tee & low-rise shorts combo is peak Y2K

Trend cycles continue to spin at an astronomical rate, and yet there's one particular nostalgia-inducing aesthetic that our favourite celebrity style muses are still head over heels for.

Triggering or thrilling? Feelings towards Y2K are often dictated by whether you lived through the 2000s in real time, or whether you are coming from it afresh.

© Getty The podcast host opted for a calculated midriff display

However, if her street style game is anything to go by, it appears supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is totally here for it.

The 32-year-old stepped out in New York on Monday wearing a 'fit steeped in her trademark offbeat charm, and yet which felt richly evocative of the early 2000s.

© Getty The supermodel opted for a graphic baby tee

It's officially baby tee season according to the High Low podcast host, and we couldn't be gladder. Emily rocked a cropped monochrome version, featuring a playful graphic as the focal point.

Her casual T-shirt finished just above her navel, and by pairing the piece with low-rise track shorts, the supermodel leaned into some serious midriff.

© Getty Emily styled her cropped tee with running shorts

No longer the reserve of run club addicts, shorts with a sportswear edge have crept onto our street style radar over the past couple of seasons.

Not sure on how to make them work for you? Instagram It-girls have been juxtaposing them alongside ultra-femme ballet flats for an interesting aesthetic blend, but the My Body author paired hers alongside a current footwear favourite.

Emily rocked her beloved Puma Speedcat Sparcos in an energising red hue, a shoe style that she previously wore this year with hotpants and a plunging black zip-up jacket.

How to look effortlessly sporty without lifting a finger? EmRata is your go-to girl for outfit inspo.