Rita Ora stuns in a nude strapless corset and sheer gloves at her Typebea launch party

Hear us out, summer is just around the corner. Lighter, longer evenings are on the horizon and we'll all be sipping ice cold rosé in the pub garden before you know it.

But, the ever-present conundrum of what to wear is also rearing its ugly head. Thankfully, Rita Ora is always on hand to deliver us an incredible outfit worthy of recreating.

The Masked Singer judge has recently launched her latest venture, haircare line Typebea and her promotional tour to celebrate the new brand has been a non-stop fashion show. And we can't get enough of it.

© Getty Rita's chocolate wide leg trousers are what dreams are made of

Photographed outside The Old Sessions House for Typebea's London launch party, Rita stepped out in a nude, strapless corset, sheer opera gloves and sweeping, chocolate-coloured wide-leg trousers.

Pairing her chic outfit with timeless gold jewellery from Nada Ghazal, Rita's got us in the mood for summer with an outfit perfect for balmy evenings. Cool, floaty fabrics teamed with a strapless top will help you stay looking chic but cool when the temperature warms up.

© Getty The star's gold Nada Ghazal jewellery ties the look together

We love the extra long belt looped and left to dangle which helps elongate the star's petite 5'5.5" silhouette and Rita's long sheer gloves just added an extra level of glamour and we're living for it.

If you're considering a strapless top, the main focus will be on your shoulders and décolletage. It's an incredibly flattering option for those with defined collarbones but to make the look really pop, consider investing time and effort into the skin on this area. A glow-giving body serum or body lotion helps skin look hydrated and healthy and creates a glistening sheen just like Rita's when the sun sets.