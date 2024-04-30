Emily Blunt rocks this season's most versatile It-shoe

Coquettish ballet pumps and mesh Mary Jane flats have been doing the street style rounds, but for devoted casual dressers, the retro-inspired trainer silhouette still refuses to quit.

One of our favourite celebrity style muses Emily Blunt loves a sneaker moment, and her latest laidback Los Angeles street style moment is a case in point.

© Getty The star wore a casual monochrome look for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After all the glitz and glamour of awards season, the Hollywood star is back on the promo circuit. The 41-year-old has temporarily retired her gowns and glam squads in favour of chat show-appropriate ensembles with a decidedly more casual feel.

Emily made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, during which she plugged her latest film, The Fall Guy. The actress stars in the action-comedy alongside none other than Ryan Gosling – the Barbenheimer crossover we didn't know we needed, right?

© Getty Emily opted for one of the hottest retro sneaker silhouettes

For the occasion Emily kept things low-key, opting for elevated basics. The Pain Hustlers star wore a black turtleneck top by Louis Vuitton, fitted with a gold T-bar chain at the neck and featuring the brand's monogram in white.

Emily styled her top alongside silky relaxed-fit trousers, constructed with visible seams to faintly resemble men's boxers.

© Getty The star completed her look with Celine sunglasses

But what caught our eye above all else was Emily's It-girl-approved footwear choice – Nike Dunks in the supremely versatile black and white colourway.

"The Panda Dunks have been a staple in hypebeast lovers' wardrobes for a while now and continue to be one of the most sought-after Dunk colourways," explains Hello! Fashion's Fashion Features Writer Orion Scott.

The retro sportswear-inspired shoe silhouette is a current street style favourite, adding a playful 80s edge to any casual 'fit. Emily chose to offset her luxe accessories – a croc-effect shoulder bag, Celine oval sunnies and gold chainmail earrings – with her trainers to create a graphic, sporty feel.