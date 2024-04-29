Lily-Rose Depp has taken the 'no trousers' trend to a whole new level

As a French-American actress and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, it’s no wonder that Chanel snapped Lily-Rose Depp up as an ambassador.

She's an It-girl sartorial icon, and for her latest look, embraced the 'no trousers' trend we’ve seen on the runways for the past couple of seasons with open arms.

She shared a series of snaps of her romantic trip to Tokyo with girlfriend 070 Shake, with her 8.3 million Instagram followers. Lily-Rose featured two pics of her in a black semi-sheer long-sleeved top paired with Argyle tights and classic black patent court heels.

© Instagram / @lilyrose_depp Lily oozed confidence in this sultry ensemble

We’ve seen many different iterations of the trouserless trend, but Lily-Rose has taken it to a whole new level with her 'cheek'y outfit snaps...

Wearing a golden cross necklace and her blonde shoulder-length hair in curls, we can’t help but envy her confidence.

One of the fashion world's most conflicting trends and fashion faux pas in the eyes of many, but for others a major yes. We can thank Miu Miu and their AW23 runway for the return of the trend, after they sent their models walking in beaded knickers.

© Instagram / @lilyrose_depp She donned blue and red Argyle tights

Spotted on the SS24 runways of Valentino, Chloé, Christian Dior and Simone Rocha, it’s safe to say the marmite trend is staying this season.

However, before their knickers, we saw the hemline become increasingly smaller season by season. Their micro-mini skirts gave us a flashback of Christina Aguilera’s Dirrty 2002 music video, whilst Bella Hadid is an avid fan, frequently spotted out and about in them.

If baring all like Lily-Rose isn’t quite your style but you do want to embrace the no-trouser trend, try pairing a high-waisted brief under tights or a sheer dress, or even worn over the tights but under a boxy blazer. To keep it casual, pair with an oversized leather jacket and trainers.