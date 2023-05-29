10 best dressed stars from Cannes Film Festival 2023

We reflect on the most stunning fashion moments of this year's 12 day event

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 has offically drawn to a close. And the fashion moments totally exceeded our expectations.

The outfits both on the red carpet and on the streets were stellar; Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace revealed their incredible ‘La Vacanza’ High Summer collection; Lily-Rose Depp got a standing ovation after the preview of hers and The Weeknd’s hotly anticipated series The Idol, and wore the most epic vintage Chanel dress to receive her praise; Naomi Campbell had the most unbelievably glamorous birthday party; and the fashionistas descended on the stylish Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc for the annual amFAR gala, for one last hurrah.

Choosing just ten looks from the 12 day event wasn’t an easy task with the exceptional calibre of outfits. But the following sartorially savvy A-listers went above and beyond with their looks.

Hello! Fashion's 10 Best Dressed from Cannes Film Festival 2023:

Elsa Hosk

© Getty Elsa Hosk

When Viktor and Rolf debuted their delightful deconstructed SS23 collection, we were eagerly awaiting to see which A-lister would be daring enough to wear it to an event. Cue Elsa Hosk wearing the baby blue and nude gown on the Cannes red carpet, creating the most jaw-dropping princess moment of the festival.

Naomi Campbell

© Getty Naomi Campbell

She’s one of the chicest supermodels on the planet, and Naomi Campbell served elegant glam at every single event she stepped out at. Her opening night, plunge neck gown from Celine set the bar high for her outfits to follow, and she did not disappoint.

Lily-Rose Depp

© Getty Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp oozed glamour as she graced the red carpet for the premiere of her series The Idol, produced by The Weeknd. She stunned in a Chanel sequin mini from the label's AW94 collection, originally worn by both Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington. Iconic.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

© Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie championed her usual categorically chic agenda and stunned in a fitted black one-shoulder gown from Valentino’s SS23 couture collection. The backless dress boasted a dramatic white bow that sat at the hip and included a daring thigh-high side slit.

Scarlett Johansson

© Getty Scarlett Johansson

Sometimes less really is more, as proven by Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet. She stunned in a custom pink satin column dress by Prada which featured peekaboo bra detailing, giving the underwear as outerwear trend the chicest makeover.

Laura Harrier

© Getty Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier looked effortlessly elegant in a slender black Saint Laurent gown. The ensemble of course reminded us of the late Princess Diana’s powder blue Catherine Walker gown that also boasted the same strapless neckline and scarf detailing. An iconic Cannes look.

Natalie Portman

© Getty Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman stole the limelight when she stepped out in a glittering Dior dress that was a reinterpretation of the label’s’ ‘Junon’ haute couture dress, which was created by Christian Dior for its Fall/Winter 1949 collection. The stunning white gown was also a subtle nod to her ballerina character in Black Swan.

Michelle Yeoh

© Getty Michelle Yeoh

The actress made the case for dopamine dressing in a bright emerald green Balenciaga Haute Couture fitted strapless gown. She wore a matching, floor length puffy cape which gave it a contemporary feel, and paired with this year’s chichest red carpet accessory: black opera gloves.

Beatrice Borromeo

© Getty Beatrice Borromeo

The Monégasque royal stunned in a plunging Dior gown. We salute the royal for wearing such a daring silhouette, which paid off as she oozed elegance in the nude and black gown that gave crochet an red carpet makeover.

Dua Lipa

© Getty Dua Lipa

Kudos to Dua. This year’s festival was a major moment for the singer. Before debuting her stunning clothing collection collaboration with Donatella Versace, she graced the red carpet in a slinky Saint Laurent gown debuting two things: her new choppy bangs and her new beau, French filmmaker Romain Gravas.

