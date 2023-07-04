Beatrice Borromeo exudes Grace Kelly glamour at the Dior show

The Monegasque royal looked characteristically elegant with a wide skirt Princess silhouette reminiscent of her husband's grandmother...

Italian journalist and aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo put on a seriously stylish display at Paris Couture Week, proving that the 'Quiet Luxury' trend has officially infiltrated the royal wardrobe. The 37-year-old attended Dior's presentation at the prestigious fashion event in a look that championed classic elegance.

Beatrice kept her colour palette super pared back, donning an all-black outfit which celebrated chic texture.

She wore a black midaxi dress with a super flattering square neckline. The piece had long sleeves and a fitted torso silhouette which extended out into a refined wide circle skirt. Beatrice's dress was semi-sheer and was constructed from intricate line work.

She sported a look that felt richly reminiscent of her husband, Monegasque royal Pierre Casiraghi, grandmother Grace Kelly.

The Hollywood star, who became the Princess of Monaco in 1956 following her marriage to Prince Rainier III, often wore wide circle gowns. The voluminous skirt silhouette, pioneered by Christian Dior, came to define the decade, and clearly has a certain enduring appeal judging by the strength of Beatrice's front row look.

The Monegasque royal's chic appearance at Dior comes just a couple of months after one of her family's islands hosted another top French designer label. Presented at Isola Bella, one of the Borromean Islands situated on Northern Italy's Lake Maggiore, Louis Vuitton's Resort show took place in May. The collection blended historic and contemporary aquatic motifs, showcasing the brand's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière fanciful vision. Pieces included frothy, sea foam-esque ball gowns, structured scuba gear and larger-than-life headgear.

Clearly the Monegasque royal has her finger in quite a few sartorial pies...