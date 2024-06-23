Mia Regan reinvents the 'naked dress' at Vogue World Paris 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



For years the fashion world has been captivated by the sheer dress trend, a daring style that leaves little to the imagination while celebrating the beauty of the human form.

At Vogue World: Paris 2024, Gen Z fashion icon Mia Regan took this trend to new heights, reinventing it with a sophisticated and avant-garde twist that left us in awe.

The model graced the blue carpet in a stunning creation that was a masterful blend of sensuality and artistry, showcasing Mia’s unique fashion sense and her ability to turn heads. This particular piece was a redefinition of what it means to wear a 'naked dress.'

© Pascal Le Segretain Mia Regan attended Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome

The gown featured a sleek, asymmetrical design that played with exposure and concealment. One side of the dress was crafted from a delicate black lace, boasting a tantalising glimpse of skin underneath. (Ever the cool-girl she let her black pants peek through, because sheer dressing is all about a VPL.) The rest of the dress boasted solid, gauzy fabric and embellishments. The juxtaposition of materials created a visual feast, balancing that oh-so-fine line between provocative and elegant.

MORE: The most iconic Glastonbury looks of all time

RELATED: Mia Regan just had a vintage David Beckham dressing moment

Adding to the drama, the dress incorporated sculptural elements that extended from the shoulder and waist, creating a surrealist effect. These architectural details not only enhanced the dress’s avant-garde appeal but also added a layer of complexity, making it a piece of wearable art. The intricate beading and embellishments at the waist drew attention to the dress’s daring yet sophisticated design.

© Dave Benett The model stunned on the blue carpet

Mia’s choice of accessories was equally impeccable. She opted for classic jewellery, with her diamond earrings elevating the look and allowing the dress to take centre stage. Her makeup was kept muted, with a dark (very 90s supermodel) shade of lipstick highlighting her striking features, and her hair was styled in soft waves, adding a touch of effortless Parisian glamour to the overall look.

MORE: 5 makeup products Mia Regan uses that aren’t from Victoria Beckham that you can shop now

RELATED: Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham rock matching tailoring ensembles at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Her innovative take on the sheer dress trend showcased her as a true fashion icon, unafraid to take risks and push the boundaries of style. By incorporating elements of high fashion, Mia transformed the naked dress from a mere Y2K homage into a powerful expression of her individuality.

In a city renowned for its rich fashion history, Mia managed to create a moment that stood out amongst the fashion set, solidifying her status as a trendsetter and everyone's favourite It-girl.